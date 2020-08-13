Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Expecting Baby Number Three!

YouTube

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are about to become parents of three

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just shared the happy news that they’re expecting their third child in a very adorable and unconventional way. They showed footage of Teigen’s growing baby bump in the music video for Legend’s new song “Wild.”

The video shows Teigen and Legend on the beach with their two kids, Luna and Miles, ages four and two. She stands at the shore with Legend holding her and HELLO, there’s a bump.

Awww.

While the couple hasn’t come out and said they’re pregnant, the hints are all over their social media after the debut of the video. Chrissy retweeted Vevo’s tweet that said it contained “a beautiful surprise” and simply tweeted a heart smiley face before that.

.@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us "Wild" in the heartfelt visuals for John's latest song with @garyclarkjr! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise! ❤️

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

▶️ https://t.co/aMxO0E2NYz pic.twitter.com/Y1Z3B0U65D — Vevo (@Vevo) August 13, 2020

🥰 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020

Teigen was hyping the upcoming video on Instagram yesterday posting a series of stills and the caption, “Big day! The video for ‘wild’ premieres tomorrow! John and I will be introducing it live at noon pacific on YouTube. Let us know if you have any questions for us or our director @nabil, the man who introduced us 14 years ago!” Now we know what she was all excited about.

Legend seemed pretty pumped for its release too and tweeted an adorable photo of the pair.

If you’re an avid Chrissy follower, this news shouldn’t be too surprising. She’s been open in the past about wanting to have another child, telling Us Weekly while she was still pregnant with Miles that she wanted to have more kids. “I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot. … I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”

Looks like she’s making good on that “back to back” plan. Hopefully we will hear more details in the coming weeks including what Luna and Miles think about becoming big siblings. Congrats to the whole family!