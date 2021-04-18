Chrissy Teigen Says Not Knowing How To Use TikTok Has ‘Aged’ Her And Same

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty

Chrissy Teigen says she’s aged a lot and it’s not just because of the pandemic

If you are of the age or general opinion that TikTok is over your head, you’re not alone. Chrissy Teigen recently took to Twitter now that she’s back (don’t you dare ever leave that platform again) to share that, not only does she feel she lacks a basic understanding of TikTok, it makes her feel old.

“Pandemic aside, I feel like I aged so much in the last year,” the cookbook author wrote. “I just feel like everyone in the world is now younger than me and I can’t keep up. I think it’s my non-understanding of how to tik tok. Younger me would have killed this.”

Pandemic aside, I feel like I aged so much in the last year. I just feel like everyone in the world is now younger than me and I can’t keep up. I think it’s my non-understanding of how to tik tok. Younger me would have killed this. Lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2021

Everyone keeps saying I can do it and I’m like I’m saying I literally cannot. It is a program I do not know how to use — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2021

I, for one, could not agree more. I try to be a part of all social media platforms that my teens are on so I can keep abreast of what they are sharing (I stalk them), but I lasted about four hours on TikTok. Not only do I not understand or find anything remotely funny about most of the videos, I find the entire experience irritates my senses. I, too, feel old.

Lucky for Teigen, it seems many fans agree with her:

I genuinely cannot grasp TikToK. Even the visual layout freaks me out. — Craig G (@CraigJCG) April 18, 2021

I know right? Too much sensory overload for me. — Craig G (@CraigJCG) April 18, 2021

I made 2 videos and laugh at myself. I suck ass at tik tok.

Also welcome back. I missed your energy. — Justine Tomkiell (@chnkymnky4eva) April 18, 2021

Before the pandemic started, I was 43 years old living happily. Today, I am 87, confused about tiking and toking and honestly, I just need a nap — Gracie M (@Graciem241) April 18, 2021

But on the plus side, turns out time is just an illusion, this year so far has been both 4 and 40 months long, so age is meaningless I guess?



I also don't know how to tik tok 😧 — Matty in the year 2021 (@mattycurry) April 18, 2021

Until tiktok came along I did try to convince myself I blended well with the younger generation, that belief has faded so much now. 🤣🤣 — Jennifer Scott (@JennnSco) April 18, 2021

“Everyone keeps saying I can do it and I’m like I’m saying I literally cannot,” Teigen said in another tweet. “It is a program I do not know how to use.” One fan sealed the deal by sharing a video of a grown woman making a TikTok and I am not lying when I say I watched it with an expression that Regina George herself would have been jealous of.

This video sums it up, Chrissy:



https://t.co/7K8fMj9gcw — Louise Peres (@louiseperes) April 18, 2021

What in the hell did I just watch with my own eyeballs? This right here is what nightmares are made of.

Teigen is actually on TikTok but doesn’t consider herself a pro at it.

Teigen actually joined TikTok in February, confirming on Instagram that a new account with the handle @chrissy.teigen was indeed hers. Fans flocked to follow her page but she’s only posted about a dozen videos since she joined. In one, she asks, “Does anyone just use this like a normal thing, like, just talking? Or is it always like a viral, like, song thing? I feel like I never see it just like normal talking.”

Teigen also posted in her Instagram story shortly after creating the account, “Hey, yes that’s my TikTok. It’s the drumstick, chrissy.teigen….I don’t care, I don’t want to be verified. If you follow it… uh, I feel bad for you.”

She reposted one of her first TikTok videos in an Instagram post, writing in the caption, “Am I doing this right. Very old. So many buttons ??????”

I feel this on an emotional level.