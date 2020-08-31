‘Christian’ Crowdfunding Site Raises $270K For Kenosha Shooter’s Defense

Brandon Bell/Getty

As of Monday afternoon, a ‘Christian’ fundraising site has raised over $270k for Kenosha double-murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse

Just when you thought this world couldn’t get any more upside down, along comes news that a “Christian” crowdfunding group is throwing their support — and a ton of money — behind Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse.

Over the weekend, news broke that the self-proclaimed “#1 Christian Crowdfunding Site” Give Send Go has a page devoted to Rittenhouse’s legal defense. Currently, the total amount raised hovers around a staggering $271,000. As in, a group of Christians has raised nearly $300k to aid a 17-year-old allegedly captured on video shooting and killing two people and maiming one. That whole “thou shalt not kill” commandment is really ringing in your ears right about now, yeah?

Christian site raised up to US $200,000 for the 17-year-old boy Kyle Rittenhouse who murdered two people during BLM protest. What kind of christians support people who murder others? — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) August 31, 2020

Rittenhouse has been charged with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He’s also facing two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

The teen, who reportedly considered himself a militia member, drove with his mother from Illinois to be present at protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Washington. Armed with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle, Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing protestors Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. Also shot was Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, who is in stable condition but will require surgery to repair the damage to his arm.

Despite the fact that witness reports widely agree the protests were largely peaceful, the Christian fundraising page stands by Rittenhouse’s actions. The comments section is pretty horrifying stuff.

“Kyle Rittenhouse just defended himself from a brutal attack by multiple members of the far-leftist group ANTIFA — the experience was undoubtedly a brutal one, as he was forced to take two lives to defend his own,” the fundraising story reads, insisting Rittenhouse acted “bravely” and in what was “clearly self-defense.”

John Oliver on Kyle Rittenhouse: "Let’s be clear: a 17-year-old vigilante with a rifle cannot maintain order, because a 17-year-old vigilante with a rifle trying to maintain order is himself the definition of disorder" — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 31, 2020

And, honestly, where do I even start to unpack the hypocrisy here? The Bible governs Christianity, which contains numerous passages explicitly prohibiting murder (Romans 12:19, Matthew 5: 38 – 39, Exodus 20: 13, etc., etc., etc.), which is what Rittenhouse is being charged with.

Another crux of humanity is abiding by the authorities. So, it’s unclear how this Christian fundraising site differentiates the perceived law-breaking by protestors (most of whom, for the record, are within their first amendment right to peacefully assemble) and the actual law-breaking (see: shooting protestors) perpetrated by the people they’re now defending.

Mostly, though, it’s hard to wrap my head around how quote-unquote Christians aren’t just justifying but actively championing acts of extreme violence.