Christina Aguilera’s New ‘Mulan’ Cover Will Take You Back To The ’90s

Christina Aguilera sounds better than ever in this “Reflections” remake

Just when you thought the 2020 live-action version of Mulan was the most exciting thing to happen to Disney+ since the release of Hamilton, wait until you watch the new video for the re-recording of the iconic song “Reflection” by Christina Aguilera. One word: Chills.

The 2020 rendition of the powerful song for Disney’s upcoming Mulan live-action remake is marked by a new video from the powerhouse vocalist and, if it’s possible, may even be better than the original 1998 version for the original Mulan film.

“Reflection” was a huge hit in 1998 for Aguilera and she sounds just as amazing over 20 years later. In addition to releasing a new track for the live-action version called “Loyal Brave True,” she also re-recorded “Reflection” to give it a 2020 update. In the accompanying video for the song, we get to see her in a stunning blue dress as she looks at her own reflection in water. The video also shows clips from the film, coming in five-second bursts short enough that you can get a sense for how awesome the updated version will be.

“This song #Reflection always represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me,” Aguilera tweeted. “I hope you enjoy this fresh new take.”

This song #Reflection always represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take. My new rendition of @DisneysMulan’s #Reflection — out now! https://t.co/IzKDJZHE2m — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 28, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mulan’s theatrical release date was postponed three times already, from March 27 to July 24 to August 21. Now, the film will be available on Disney+ beginning September 4. The only catch? Unlike Hamilton and Beyonce’s Black Is King, subscribers will have to pay an additional $29.99 fee to watch the film.

Mulan also will debut in theaters the very same day where cinemas are actually open, a surprising move having a film released in theaters and on home streaming devices at the same time. Mulan will become part of a standard Disney+ subscription, but there’s no date being given as to when this will be.

When asked if he plans to do the same foe other Disney releases, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said, “Mulan is a one-off. That said, we find it very interesting to be able to…learn from it and see what happens, not only in terms of the uptake of the number of subscribers that we get on the platform but the actual number of transactions on the Disney Plus platform that we get.”

If $30 is too much, at least we have the gorgeous video from Aguilera to watch for now in anticipation of the live-action version of this beloved film. It’s a gift in and of itself. Our ’90s hearts are full.