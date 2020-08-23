Disney+ Announces September Lineup, Including Live-Action ‘Mulan’

Walt Disney Pictures

‘Mulan’ is just one of many family-friendly TV shows and films hitting Disney+ next month

Watch out, Netflix; Disney+ is encroaching on your territory as the go-to streaming app. Since Disney+ was introduced in November (was it really that long ago?), the service has released hit after hit, from the Mandalorian (swiftly followed by our obsession with Baby Yoda) to the premiere of Hamilton last month. And apparently, the Disney+ premieres only get better: This September, expect not only the premiere of the live-action Mulan to hit the streaming service, but subscribers can also watch family favorites, like Bend it Like Beckham; action hits, like The Wolverine; and much more.

As we eagerly await the premiere of the Mandalorian Season 2 (if you haven’t marked your calendar yet, it’s slated to arrive on Disney+ in October), Disney+ is adding plenty of new and classic films and TV shows to the roster next month. Looking for a show to binge? How about all seven seasons of Once Upon a Time? The hit ABC series premieres Sept. 18 on Disney+. Or, how about a Mighty Ducks marathon with the fam? D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks join the Mighty Ducks on Sept. 4. Or, how could you possibly go wrong with a Never Been Kissed rewatch? The Drew Barrymore classic rom-com arrives Sept. 4 — and we highly recommend staying put and immediately watching Ever After: A Cinderella Story right after (it also premieres Sept. 4).

Of course, a slew of new arrivals means we have to say goodbye to a few favorites, like Muppets Now and Pixar in Real Life.

Ahead, take a look at everything coming to Disney+ in September:

Movies

Bend it Like Beckham (9/18)

Christopher Robin (9/11)

D2: The Mighty Ducks (9/4)

D3: The Mighty Ducks (9/4)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (9/18)

Mulan (9/4) (with Premier Access)

Never Been Kissed (9/4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno (9/18)

Oceans (9/25)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (9/25)

Strange Magic (9/4)

The Giant Robber Crab (9/25)

The Wolverine (9/4)

Trick or Treat (9/4)

TV

Ancient China from Above: Season 1 (9/4)

East to Ned: Series Premiere (9/4)

Becoming: Series Premiere (9/18)

Coop & Cami Ask the World: Season 2 (9/18)

Europe from Above: Season 1 (9/18)

Kingdom of the Mummies: Season 1 (9/18)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Season 4 (9/18)

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7 (9/18)

Soy Luna: Seasons 2-3 (9/18)

Wicked Tuna: Season 9 (9/18)

Violetta: Season 3 (9/18)

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself: Season 2 (9/25)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 2 (9/25)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Premiere (9/25)

Muppet Babies: Season 2 (9/25)

Sydney to the Max: Season 2 (9/25)

Port Protection: Alaska: Season 3 (9/25)

The Giant Robber Crab (9/25)

Wild Central America: Season 1 (9/25)

X-Ray Earth: Season 1 (9/25)

Ah, we can practically hear the bag of Orville Redenbacher’s poppin’ in the microwave already.