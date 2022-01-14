Christina Ricci Found Out Her Daughter’s Name When Her Husband Announced It On Instagram

David Livingston/Getty Images

Christina Ricci says her husband announced their daughter’s name on Instagram before they had agreed on it, and she learned from his announcement

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Christina Ricci, who welcomed a baby girl with husband Mark Hampton in December. The world learned that the baby had arrived when Hampton, who works as a celebrity stylist, took to Instagram to make a joyful announcement about his daughter’s birth. It’s only now, weeks later, that we learn that Ricci didn’t exactly give him the go-ahead to make that post. In fact, when he announced the baby’s birth and her name, Ricci says they hadn’t fully agreed on the name yet before Hampton announced it. Big oops.

Hampton’s Instagram post was as sweet and enthusiastic as they come.

“My heart has exploded,” he wrote. “@riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.”

It was just this week, when she appeared on The Ellen Degeneres show, that Ricci revealed she learned that her baby’s name was Cleopatra… from that Instagram post.

Ricci explained that she and Hampton had agreed on Cleo, but hadn’t gotten farther than that yet.

“My husband was like, ‘Well, we’re going to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname’s Cleo,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Cleopatra?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, the full name’s Cleopatra.’ And I was like, ‘OK, fine. We’ll talk about this later.'”

They didn’t get to talk about it later, because that’s when Hampton made the big announcement.

“He got so excited that he put it on Instagram and media outlets picked up that her full name is Cleopatra Ricci Hampton,” Ricci explained. “And so I was like, ‘I guess we named her Cleopatra.'”

Luckily, Ricci seems to be absolutely in love with her little girl, despite the naming snafu. Congrats to her and her husband!