Christina Ricci Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Husband And Baby Cleo

Christina Ricci is fairly private on social media, so when she shares a snapshot of her life, we can’t help but get extra excited — especially when she’s living her best life. The Yellowjackets star first announced she and then-fiancé Mark Hampton were expecting in August 2021, eloped two months later in October, and in December, they welcomed a baby girl. On Jan. 8, Ricci shared a heartwarming photo of Hampton cradling newborn Cleo, captioning the snap “One month ago.”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the all-too-adorable photo, in which Ricci tagged her hubby’s account. “She’s just beautiful!” noted one follower. “SO TINY!! ❤️ you made two human beings, goddess,” commented another. And look at the way Hampton is looking at Cleo with all the dang love in his heart. Seriously, our hearts might explode from the sheer amount of love in this photo.

Cleopatra Ricci Hampton is Ricci and Hampton’s first child together

She was born on December 8, 2021. Hampton shared this photo of little Cleo on the day she was born, captioining it, “My heart has exploded. [Christina Ricci] and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning… welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Ricci has a seven-year-old son, Frederick “Freddie” Heerdegen with her ex-husband James Heerdegen. Aside from getting married and having a child, another reason 2021 was such a big year for Ricci is because she gained full custody of Freddie after a difficult separation from Heerdegen.

Back in 2017, when Ricci was a brand new mom, she expressed how becoming a mother changed her life, as babies tend to do! “It’s my baby, and it’s changed my life the way a baby does,” she noted. But ultimately, she said the change was one that made her a better version of herself.

“I didn’t realize how much growing up I had to do and how much better I could be. And my kid [has] really made me better.” At the time, she was filming Z: The Beginning of Everything, a TV series about Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, but was determined to make Freddie her priority.

“Usually when I’m off, I’m with my son… When I’m not working, I try to be as full-time with him as I can be. Taking him to his play dates and nursery school,” she said. Congratulations again to the Ricci-Hamptons on their latest additions! We will be patiently waiting to see Cleo dressed up as Wednesday Addams this Halloween, tysm.