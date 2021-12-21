Spruce Up Holiday Arts & Crafts With These Christmas Tree Coloring Pages

Tatyana Tomsickova Photography/Getty Images

O, Christmas trees! What’s not to love about them? Decorating the Christmas tree is a timeless tradition for many cultures around the world, and we can see why. They’re big, beautiful, and oh-so-green. And they’re also arguably the most magical symbol of Christmas (other than that old man in the sleigh). Picture this: a cozy fireplace and Christmas carols playing in the background while you and your loved ones prepare to trim the tree. We are getting goosebumps and songs of Nat King Cole ringing in our ears just dreaming about it! Because nothing marks more joy, not to mention a host of special memories, than decorating the family Christmas tree — especially for your little ones. As you prepare for this merry and bright time of year, including adorning your festive Douglas fir, you can continue to spread the joy with these free Christmas tree coloring pages.

Not only will your little elves love decorating these trees the way they’d like (and, yes, that includes making pink and purple Christmas trees if they want), but they will also learn a little bit more about this yuletide tradition. After your kids have finished with these Christmas creations, keep the good coloring times rolling with our other Christmas-related content including our angel coloring pages, cookie coloring pages, reindeer coloring pages, and gingerbread coloring pages.

Free Printable Christmas Tree Coloring Pages

Christmas Tree Page No. 1

Ninety-eight percent of Christmas trees sold in the U.S. are grown on Christmas tree farms (Interesting fact? Taylor Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm). About 350 million Christmas trees are currently growing on 15,000 Christmas tree farms in the U.S.

Christmas Tree Page No. 2

While modern Christmas trees as we know them today originated during the Renaissance in early modern Germany, pagans used to worship evergreen trees as a symbol of fertility over 2,000 years ago.

Christmas Tree Page No. 3

Sixteenth-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther is credited with being the first to add lighted candles to a tree after being inspired when spotting stars shining down on the evergreen trees while walking outdoors.

Christmas Tree Page No. 4

There are Christmas tree farms in every U.S. state except New Mexico, South Dakota, or Wyoming. However, most of the country gets its trees from Oregon, Washington state, and North Carolina.

Christmas Tree Page No. 5

And don’t worry about Christmas trees impacting the environment. Most Christmas tree farms are sustainable — they generally plant about two trees for every one they cut — and the U.S. has more than 4,000 Christmas tree recycling programs.

Christmas Tree Page No. 6

The typical height of a Christmas tree is about 6 or 7 feet tall and can take as little as four years to reach this height. However, the average growing time is seven years. The world’s tallest cut Christmas tree was a 221-foot Douglas fir, which stood decorated at Seattle’s Northgate Shopping Center, Seattle, in December 1950.

Christmas Tree Page No. 7

Rockefeller Center in New York City is home to one of the world’s most recognizable symbols of Christmas — the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. While the official lighting tradition began in 1933, it actually got its start in 1931. During the Great Depression and the building of Rockefeller Center, construction workers pooled their money to erect and decorate a 20-foot tree.

Christmas Tree Page No. 8

The Rockefeller Christmas tree tradition has grown from a 20-foot balsam fir in 1931 to a Norway spruce at least 75 feet tall.

Christmas Tree Page No. 9

London has its own Christmas tree tradition, too, with a giant Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square. The tradition started in 1947 from the people of Oslo who selected a 50- to 60-year-old spruce tree to ship to London to show gratitude to England for supporting Norway in World War II. In turn, Londoners decorate the tree in traditional Norwegian style.

Christmas Tree Page No. 10

You can thank the royal family for America’s love for the Christmas tree. Raised in a German family, Queen Victoria associated Christmas with having a Christmas tree. So when a portrait artist sketched Queen Victoria and the royal family next to the household Christmas tree in 1848, suddenly the British colonies took notice, and soon the tradition came to America.

