Ciara’s 1-Year-Old Makes Hilarious Cameo During Her White House Speech

Alex Wong/Getty

Ciara hit the White House to help First Lady Dr. Jill Biden encourage kids getting vaccinated, and her 1-year-old son made a surprise cameo during her big speech

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was joined by Ciara at the White House yesterday, with the pair hosting a joint conversation to help encourage children ages 5 to 11 years old to receive their COVID-19 vaccines. And while the conversation hasn’t yet been made available to stream online, there is one hilarious clip already, with Ciara getting a surprise cameo from her 1-year-old son, Win, as she’s speaking at the podium to members of the press.

White House officials told CNN the duo’s conversation will stream on both Ciara and the White House’s social media platforms soon, and it seems like the R&B crooner’s press conference mostly went off without a hitch… that is, until Win decided it was a prime moment for him to crawl around his mama while she answered questions about the vaccine and how she linked up with the White House on this initiative.

Superstar @Ciara, here to promote vaccines for kids 5-11, delivers an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with cameos from her sons Future (7) and Win (1) pic.twitter.com/8AypmQF888 — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) November 17, 2021

Sharing that her 7-year-old son, Future, had just gotten his vaccine, she admitted that he was “excited, a little nervous,” noting that many of his classmates had already gotten their shots. “It was really cool to be on that journey with him. Being a mom, seeing it through his eyes, I think, was amazing as well.”

As she spoke, baby Win circled the podium in his adorable formal wear, managing to slightly upstage his super famous mama in the process. For her part, Ciara handled it absolutely flawlessly, managing to answer questions while checking on her little one all at the same time… because there’s literally nothing moms can’t do, including speak to the press at the White House (casual) while also keeping track of toddlers on the go.

As for how she got involved with the initiative, the mom of three shared that the First Lady’s team called her, and she seemed stoked to be able to chat with her about getting kids vaccinated. “I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing and for us all to feel a bit more safe and have an added layer of protection,” she said.

“She has been eager to engage around vaccinations and particularly interested in promoting children vaccinations,” a White House official told People of the Grammy winner.

“From the White House perspective, we are always looking for trusted messengers who we know from polling are the best people to convince people to get vaccinated,” they continued. “That is no different for parents and their young children.”