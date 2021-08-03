Camila Cabello’s New ‘Cinderella’ Movie Is Feminist And Fresh

Amazon Prime

Camila Cabello stars in a super modern retelling of the classic Cinderella fairy tale

In Camila Cabello’s new Cinderella movie, Cindy doesn’t need a man, because she’s a small business owner, baby! Cabello stars as the iconic Cinderella in a musical remake of the film slated to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, 2021, and the trailer for the cute new flick is modern, fresh, and hits you with a PG blast of feminism, and personally? I dig it.

Written and Directed by Kay Cannon (the woman who wrote all the Pitch Perfect films, so a queen, basically), this new take on the classic Cinderella story comes with a few updates: Cindy designs beautiful ball gowns and is a small business owner, she goes to the ball — not to meet the prince — but to put her beautiful gowns on the radar of the rich people at the ball, her “fairy godmother” is played by Billy Porter, who is referred to in the film as her “Fab G,” and when Prince Charming tries to get Cinderella to run away with him, she tells him, “but what about my work?”

There’s also a really fab Cinderella-blue pantsuit moment because we love a girl boss retelling of a classic fairy tale.

However, the film does have all the trappings we will always adore from the story, like true love, a big dance sequence at the ball, and fashun.

“Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with,” the official synopsis reads. “Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.”

Cabello and Porter are joined by other musical greats like Idina Menzel (who plays the evil stepmother) and Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan (playing the Prince’s parents), who all tackle covers of hit songs throughout the film.

“I am honored to work alongside this incredibly talented team of women on this musical reinvention of a classic,” Cabello shared on Instagram ahead of the trailer’s debut.

In a promo clip to promote the movie, Billy Porter watches the trailer and jokingly says, “She don’t want no man, she wants a business,” and LOL if that isn’t the highest praise you could give to a Cinderella remake dropping in 2021.

When it comes to Cinderella remakes, the iconic Brandy and Whitney Houston version will always hold a special place in our hearts, but Cabello’s version might be a strong contender for its own coveted spot on the shelf. The new movie lands on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, 2021.