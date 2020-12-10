Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ben & Jerry’s For New Vegan Ice Cream Flavor

Ben & Jerry's

Colin Kaepernick’s new Ben & Jerry’s flavor ‘Change the Whirled’ tastes like caramel and supports social justice

In the last few years Ben & Jerry’s has made it extremely clear that they are committed to making excellent ice cream and supporting social justice causes. Always on the right side of history, the ice cream company just announced their latest flavor is a collaboration with quarterback and social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick.

“I’ve teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s to serve up joy on the journey to justice!” Kaepernick announced on social media. “Today, we’re excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021!”

“Change the Whirled” is a non-dairy “frozen dessert” and 100% vegan (Kaepernick is vegan). It’s made with a sunflower butter base and combines flavors of caramel, fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls.

“Colin Kaepernick is serving up sweet justice with the non-dairiest compilation of cookies & caramel. This flavor honors Colin’s activism in pursuit of racial justice,” Ben & Jerry’s said. “We’re proud to be working with a dedicated activist…whose work helped spark the international conversation around racial justice.”

Kaepernick says that 100% of his proceeds from the ice cream sales “will go to Know Your Rights Camp with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s.” Know Your Rights Camp is Kaepernick’s foundation that aims to liberate and support the well-being of Black & Brown communities and help shape new leaders. He also added that he wants his new ice cream flavor “to serve up joy on the journey to justice!”

Not only does this flavor sound delicious but the racist a-holes who hate that Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem are going to be confronted with their bigotry a lot more often now. Racist trolls will now have to confront their bigotry at football game, while watching the news, and now while browsing the frozen aisle at the grocery store. Kaepernick and his values and his mission for social justice and racial equality are mainstream, baby, get used to it!

Kaepernick’s new flavor joins Ben & Jerry’s other progressive ice cream offerings like the Justice ReMix’d flavor which swirls together chocolate and cinnamon ice cream with cinnamon bun dough and proceeds from the sales of that flavor go to the Advancement Project National Office to support “reforms that invest in people instead of prisons.”

We may not be able to rely on our elected leaders (ahem President Trump), but at least we have ice cream companies doing the work and paving the way for a more progressive and equitable (and sweeter) future.