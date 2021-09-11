Lose The Toga! These Are The Coolest College Party Themes You’ll See On TikTok

 60+ College Party Themes That'll Set You Apart From The Sea Of Togas

60+ College Party Themes That'll Set You Apart From The Sea Of Togas

September 11, 2021

Looking to throw the world’s greatest college party? These aren’t the days of middle school or high school when a simple sleepover would be enough to make everyone happy. The number of attendees usually multiples considerably. Depending on where you’re having the party, what kind of connections you have, and if you “advertise,” you shouldn’t be surprised if more than 100 people show up. So, how do you make sure your party goes down in history — in a good way? By making sure everyone has a blast and no one forgets where they were or what they did. The best way to ensure that: It’s all about college party themes. College kids might soon forget who got their giant laundry bag as a going to college present, but they won’t forget a fun night. (Uhhh… hopefully.)

Some party themes have been around forever. We’ve attended ’80s parties since the ’90s. And who hasn’t watched Downton Abbey or the Leonardo DiCaprio version of The Great Gatsby and immediately attempted a Gatsby-esque party of their own? While luaus and togas never really go out of style, a more unique party theme can set you apart.

We’re introducing you to some of our favorite college party themes, along with a giant list of other ideas. You can interpret them however you want!

College Party Themes That Aren’t Totally Tired

This has been huge on Tik Tok, and we love it! Everyone shows up dressed like “a dad.” This will mean different things to different people, but the typical look is jorts, white New Balance sneakers, and a tucked-in polo shirt.

You could also use the name of whomever you’re celebrating. The idea in this instance is for everyone to dress up as their favorite famous Chris. Examples: Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Kringle, Chris Pine (A Star Trek uniform, maybe?), etc.

Here’s another random trend we’ve seen on TikTok with great success. If your name starts with D, you’ll want to come dressed as something that begins with D like a dog, Doctor Strange, Darlene (from Roseanne), Debbie Downer, dumpster fire — you get the idea. Another fun twist on this is to dress as someone famous who has the same name as you!

Have you heard of the Y’allternative trend? It’s probably a good way to describe your friends who dress like rockers and listen to country or dress like a country singer but listen to alternative music. A solid mix of ’90s country and early emo will make a great playlist. Expect to see a ton of plaid, skinny jeans and cowboy boots, and hats.

You can’t make fun of dads and leave out moms! There are so many fantastic mom stereotypes, from the “Karen” who sports the Kate Gosselin haircut to the boujee young mom in a messy bun with a shirt that says “Boy Mom.” Let your friends take those two simple words and run with ’em.

6. Graffiti Party

Graffiti parties often look like glow parties, and both are cool. The idea is to offer paint (that may or may not be glow-in-the-dark) and let your friends go wild. This is a great idea for outside or in an unfinished, empty basement — someplace where, if things get out of hand (and they will), you won’t risk losing your deposit.

What’s your favorite meme? Dress like it! Whether you show up like Kermit the Frog or Sam Elliott, it’s all about having fun with today’s biggest trend.

8. Letter-Themed Parties

Pick a letter, any letter. Have everyone dress as something that starts with that letter. Play music by bands that start with that letter (or songs that start with that letter) and serve snacks that start with that letter, too. Our best example? A P party will have pizza, friends wearing costumes to look like Peter Parker (Spider-Man) or members of Paw Patrol, and offer music from the likes of Master P, Pavarotti, and Prince.

Even More College Party Themes

  1. ‘Merican Nights
  2. ’80s
  3. ’90s
  4. Alice in Wonderland
  5. All Holidays
  6. Anything But Clothes
  7. Anything But Cups
  8. Arabian Nights
  9. Around the World
  10. Bad and Boujee
  11. Bikes and Babes
  12. Blood Bath/Fright Night
  13. Boston Tea Party
  14. Candyland
  15. Casino
  16. Color-Themes
  17. Disco
  18. Disney Princesses
  19. Dynamic Duos
  20. Favorite Animals
  21. Flashlight Party
  22. Foam Party
  23. Forgotten Figures
  24. Future
  25. Get Nauti
  26. Grammy Night Party
  27. Great Gatsby
  28. Heaven and Hell
  29. High School Stereotypes
  30. Hillbillies
  31. Luau
  32. Mardi Gras
  33. Masquerade
  34. Mathletes and Athletes
  35. Metal Night
  36. Music Festival
  37. Music Video
  38. Olympics
  39. Outer Space
  40. Pajama Party
  41. Rags to Riches
  42. Remember Middle School?
  43. Risky Business
  44. Rumble in the Jungle
  45. Seven Deadly Sins
  46. Sexy Historical Figures
  47. Should Be Olympics
  48. Silent Disco
  49. Snowpants or No Pants
  50. Splash Party
  51. Spring Break (best done when it’s not spring)
  52. State Stereotypes
  53. Superheroes
  54. Sworn Enemies
  55. Ugly Sweater
  56. Under the Sea
  57. When I Grow Up
  58. Wild West
  59. You Are What You Eat