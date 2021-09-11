Lose The Toga! These Are The Coolest College Party Themes You’ll See On TikTok

Jacob Bentzinger/Unsplash

Looking to throw the world’s greatest college party? These aren’t the days of middle school or high school when a simple sleepover would be enough to make everyone happy. The number of attendees usually multiples considerably. Depending on where you’re having the party, what kind of connections you have, and if you “advertise,” you shouldn’t be surprised if more than 100 people show up. So, how do you make sure your party goes down in history — in a good way? By making sure everyone has a blast and no one forgets where they were or what they did. The best way to ensure that: It’s all about college party themes. College kids might soon forget who got their giant laundry bag as a going to college present, but they won’t forget a fun night. (Uhhh… hopefully.)

Some party themes have been around forever. We’ve attended ’80s parties since the ’90s. And who hasn’t watched Downton Abbey or the Leonardo DiCaprio version of The Great Gatsby and immediately attempted a Gatsby-esque party of their own? While luaus and togas never really go out of style, a more unique party theme can set you apart.

We’re introducing you to some of our favorite college party themes, along with a giant list of other ideas. You can interpret them however you want!

College Party Themes That Aren’t Totally Tired

1. Dad Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by scooby drew (@drew.doodles)

This has been huge on Tik Tok, and we love it! Everyone shows up dressed like “a dad.” This will mean different things to different people, but the typical look is jorts, white New Balance sneakers, and a tucked-in polo shirt.

2. Your Favorite Famous Chris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krazy Joe (@megapodtastic)

You could also use the name of whomever you’re celebrating. The idea in this instance is for everyone to dress up as their favorite famous Chris. Examples: Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Kringle, Chris Pine (A Star Trek uniform, maybe?), etc.

3. First Letter of Your Name

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Costume Company (@costume_co)

Here’s another random trend we’ve seen on TikTok with great success. If your name starts with D, you’ll want to come dressed as something that begins with D like a dog, Doctor Strange, Darlene (from Roseanne), Debbie Downer, dumpster fire — you get the idea. Another fun twist on this is to dress as someone famous who has the same name as you!

4. Y’Allternative Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Chelese (@chelese.music)

Have you heard of the Y’allternative trend? It’s probably a good way to describe your friends who dress like rockers and listen to country or dress like a country singer but listen to alternative music. A solid mix of ’90s country and early emo will make a great playlist. Expect to see a ton of plaid, skinny jeans and cowboy boots, and hats.

5. Mom Stereotypes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moms Day Off (@moms_day_off)

You can’t make fun of dads and leave out moms! There are so many fantastic mom stereotypes, from the “Karen” who sports the Kate Gosselin haircut to the boujee young mom in a messy bun with a shirt that says “Boy Mom.” Let your friends take those two simple words and run with ’em.

6. Graffiti Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by all_ things_ sweet_ boutique (@allthingssweetboutique)

Graffiti parties often look like glow parties, and both are cool. The idea is to offer paint (that may or may not be glow-in-the-dark) and let your friends go wild. This is a great idea for outside or in an unfinished, empty basement — someplace where, if things get out of hand (and they will), you won’t risk losing your deposit.

7. Meme Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemma (@jemmas_gotta_ninja)

What’s your favorite meme? Dress like it! Whether you show up like Kermit the Frog or Sam Elliott, it’s all about having fun with today’s biggest trend.

8. Letter-Themed Parties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chun Yue Chiu (@chunyuechiuphotography)

Pick a letter, any letter. Have everyone dress as something that starts with that letter. Play music by bands that start with that letter (or songs that start with that letter) and serve snacks that start with that letter, too. Our best example? A P party will have pizza, friends wearing costumes to look like Peter Parker (Spider-Man) or members of Paw Patrol, and offer music from the likes of Master P, Pavarotti, and Prince.

Even More College Party Themes