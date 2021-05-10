Courteney Cox & Her Daughter Cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’

Courteney Cox/Instagram

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco showed off their talents with an incredible Mother’s Day duet

Since her role on Friends made her into an international household name, Courteney Cox has stayed busy with all sorts of things. Last summer, she reunited with the cast of the show to encourage people to register to vote. She’s also a bit of a pool shark (or, at least, like, way better than Jennifer Aniston). And lately, Cox has been revealing that she has many more talents than just acting — she’s also an incredible musician, and an even better mom.

Cox has been sharing a lot of videos of her playing the piano lately, but my favorite ones are when she invites her 16-year-old daughter, Coco, to sing with her. The two posted a new duet on Mother’s Day, and it shows that in addition to being one very talented family, there’s just so much love between them.

In the new video, Cox plays the piano while Coco sings, accompanied by musician Joel Taylor on the guitar. They perform Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan,” and honestly? It’s perfect. Just look at how Cox is in total awe of her talented child — you love to see it.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers,” Cox wrote in the caption, along with three black heart emojis.

Cox’s famous friends were right there in the comments alongside her fans, gushing about Coco’s beautiful voice — and this beautiful moment between a mom and daughter.

Several people pointed out the first thing I noticed — that Cox looks at Coco as she plays and there’s just so much love and admiration in that look. You love to see a mom who is not only multi-talented herself, but has so much appreciation for her daughter’s incredible talent, too.

This isn’t the first time that Cox and Coco have posted a video of one of their musical sessions together. Last year, they shared a video of Cox playing the piano while Coco sang Demi Lovato’s “Anyone,” and honestly? It’ll give you chills. These two are so talented.

“When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it,” Cox wrote in the caption of that video at the time.

Those teenage years are tough, but if Cox and Coco keep making music together like this, we have no doubt they’ll have so many memories together to treasure for the rest of their lives.