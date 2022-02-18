50 Cuban Last Names As Vibrant & Diverse As This Energetic Island Country

 50 Cuban Last Names That Reflect The Country's Vibrant Culture

by February 18, 2022

Maybe a visit to Cuba sparked your love of the country. Or perhaps you have roots in the area. Whatever brought you here, you’re interested in learning more about Cuban last names. If you’re expecting a child, you might even want to see if you can adapt one to a first name for your baby. Cuban last names can be a beautiful and vibrant way to pay homage to this special place known for its picturesque beaches, colorful streetscapes, rum, cigars, and deeply charming people.

From the modern American perspective, Cuba didn’t really register until the 1950s, when the Cuban Missile Crisis rocketed Cuba and Cubans to the front page of every newspaper. That perspective couldn’t be farther from the truth, however. Cuban has existed, in some form or another, as long as any other country on our planet. It was first inhabited by the Taíno, a group of people indigenous to the Caribbean islands believed to have been there since at least the 4th millennia BC. Things changed in the 15th century, however, when European countries began exploring the west and looking for new lands to conquer. Spain claimed Cuba as their territory and began to colonize it. That lasted for roughly three centuries until Cubans rose up and fought for independence. In 1898, America entered the fight, starting the Spanish-American War and, once again, leaving the fate of Cuba in the hands of anyone but Cubans. U.S. interest in Cuba has been ongoing for the last century and a half with stop-and-go attempts to embed ourselves in the Cuban government.

Why are we so interested in Cuba? Despite being a somewhat small island, Cuba is rife with natural resources that everyone is dying to get their hands on. When you think of Cuba, you undoubtedly think of its more tropical contributions, like sugar cane, tobacco, and coffee. As of 2013, though, Cuba also held onto roughly 7% of the world’s nickel reserves. That mineral makes up about a fifth of all Cuban exports. Who knew?!

We’d be remiss not to mention how vital tourism is to the Cuban economy as well. In 2011, Cuba recorded more than 2.6 million visitors to the country, ranking them the third most popular country in the Caribbean to visit. While you might think of Cuban tourism consisting mostly of beach lays, sweaty night dancing, and sporting events, Cuba actually has much more to offer. Its diverse terrain outside of its cities lends itself to being one of the world’s top spots for hiking and mountaineering. Another major part of Cuba’s draw is medical tourism — many people travel to Cuba seeking less expensive medical treatment ranging from dental services or fertility treatments to major surgery.

But what are the Cuban people like? As with many countries in the Americas, Cuba is a true melting pot of culture. You’ll find elements of the indigenous Taínos, as well as Spanish and African cultures, in almost every aspect of Cuban life, from cuisine to music and even family dynamics. Famous Cubans include two of the most renowned Latin performers in music history: Celia Cruz and Gloria Estefan. We promise; you’ve heard them both. Danzón is Cuba’s “official” music genre and dance, but it’s popular in other parts of the Caribbean, too.

The list of most popular Cuban last names might help illustrate just how diverse Cuban culture is these days. These are the most popular Cuban last names, what they mean, and where they originated.

Most Popular Cuban Last Names

  1. Alonso
    Meaning: variation of Alfonso
    Origin: Germanic
  2. Álvarez
    Meaning: son of Álvaro; from Alvar
    Origin: Germanic
  3. Amaral
    Meaning: vineyard
    Origin: Portuguese
  4. Arce
    Meaning: stone
    Origin: Spanish
  5. Arenas
    Meaning: sand
    Origin: Spanish
  6. Ayala
    Meaning: a pasture along a hill
    Origin: Basque
  7. Batista
    Meaning: baptist
    Origin: Spanish and Portuguese
  8. Bazán
    Meaning: brambles, a place of brambles
    Origin: Basque
  9. Bernal
    Meaning: strong as a bear
    Origin: Catalan and German
  10. Beltrán
    Meaning: bright raven
    Origin: German
  11. Corzo
    Meaning: deer
    Origin: Spanish
  12. Delfín
    Meaning: dolphin
    Origin: Italian
  13. Díaz
    Meaning: son of Diego
    Origin: Spanish
  14. Domínguez
    Meaning: son of Domingo; from Latin Dominicus or Dominus, meaning “master”
    Origin: Spanish
  15. Falcón
    Meaning: falcon
    Origin: French and English
  16. Fernández
    Meaning: son of Fernando
    Origin: Germanic
  17. García
    Meaning: son of Gerald
    Origin: pre-Roman, Basque
  18. Gil
    Meaning: from older form Egidio
    Origin: Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, Dutch, and German
  19. Gómez
    Meaning: son of Gomes, Gomo, or Gomaro
    Origin: Germanic
  20. González
    Meaning: son of Gonzalo
    Origin: Germanic Vidal
  21. Gutiérrez
    Meaning: son of Gutier, Gutierre, or Gualtierre
    Origin: Germanic
  22. Hernández
    Meaning: son of Hernando, variation of Fernando
    Origin: Spanish
  23. Ibarra
    Meaning: meadow or valley
    Origin: Basque
  24. Jardinez
    Meaning: gardener or one who lives by a garden
    Origin: Spanish and French
  25. Jiménez
    Meaning: son of Jimeno, Xemeno, or Ximeno; origin god
    Origin: Spanish, Basque
  26. León
    Meaning: lion
    Origin: Spanish
  27. López
    Meaning: son of Lope; Latin Lupus, meaning wolf
    Origin: Spanish
  28. Madera
    Meaning: wood or wooden
    Origin: Spanish
  29. Marin
    Meaning: one who lives by the sea
    Origin: Spanish and Catalan
  30. Marrero
    Meaning: stonemason or one who hammers stones
    Origin: Spanish
  31. Martín
    Meaning: of Mars, war-like
    Origin: Latin
  32. Martínez
    Meaning: son of Martín, son of Martino; Latin Martis, genitive form of Mars
    Origin: Spanish
  33. Mirabal
    Meaning: one who gazes upon the valley
    Origin: Spanish and Aragonese
  34. Montalván
    Meaning: white mountains
    Origin: Spanish
  35. Mora
    Meaning: mulberry or mulberry grove
    Origin: Catalan, Portuguese, and Spanish
  36. Moreno
    Meaning: brown-haired, brunette; tanned
    Origin: Spanish, Portuguese and Jewish
  37. Muñoz
    Meaning: son of Munio
    Origin: pre-Roman
  38. Navarro
    Meaning: Navarrese, “from Navarre”
    Origin: Basque
  39. Ojeda
    Meaning: foliage or mass of leaves
    Origin: Spanish
  40. Ortega
    Meaning: grouse or quail
    Origin: Spanish
  41. Pérez
    Meaning: son of Pedro; Latin Petrus
    Origin: Spanish, Hebrew
  42. Rivas
    Meaning: shore or riverbank
    Origin: Catalan
  43. Rodríguez
    Meaning: son of Rodrigo, Roderic
    Origin: Germanic
  44. Romero
    Meaning: pilgrim
    Origin: possibly Italian
  45. Roque
    Meaning: rock
    Origin: Spanish and Catalan
  46. Ruiz
    Meaning: son of Rui; variation or short for Rodrigo
    Origin: Spanish and Germanic
  47. Sánchez
    Meaning: son of Sancho; Latin Sanctius
    Origin: Spanish
  48. Torres
    Meaning: tower
    Origin: Latin
  49. Vázquez
    Meaning: son of Vasco or Velasco
    Origin: Basque
  50. Zayas
    Meaning: watchman or guardian
    Origin: Basque