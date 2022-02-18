50 Cuban Last Names As Vibrant & Diverse As This Energetic Island Country

Maybe a visit to Cuba sparked your love of the country. Or perhaps you have roots in the area. Whatever brought you here, you’re interested in learning more about Cuban last names. If you’re expecting a child, you might even want to see if you can adapt one to a first name for your baby. Cuban last names can be a beautiful and vibrant way to pay homage to this special place known for its picturesque beaches, colorful streetscapes, rum, cigars, and deeply charming people.
From the modern American perspective, Cuba didn’t really register until the 1950s, when the Cuban Missile Crisis rocketed Cuba and Cubans to the front page of every newspaper. That perspective couldn’t be farther from the truth, however. Cuban has existed, in some form or another, as long as any other country on our planet. It was first inhabited by the Taíno, a group of people indigenous to the Caribbean islands believed to have been there since at least the 4th millennia BC. Things changed in the 15th century, however, when European countries began exploring the west and looking for new lands to conquer. Spain claimed Cuba as their territory and began to colonize it. That lasted for roughly three centuries until Cubans rose up and fought for independence. In 1898, America entered the fight, starting the Spanish-American War and, once again, leaving the fate of Cuba in the hands of anyone but Cubans. U.S. interest in Cuba has been ongoing for the last century and a half with stop-and-go attempts to embed ourselves in the Cuban government.
Why are we so interested in Cuba? Despite being a somewhat small island, Cuba is rife with natural resources that everyone is dying to get their hands on. When you think of Cuba, you undoubtedly think of its more tropical contributions, like sugar cane, tobacco, and coffee. As of 2013, though, Cuba also held onto roughly 7% of the world’s nickel reserves. That mineral makes up about a fifth of all Cuban exports. Who knew?!
We’d be remiss not to mention how vital tourism is to the Cuban economy as well. In 2011, Cuba recorded more than 2.6 million visitors to the country, ranking them the third most popular country in the Caribbean to visit. While you might think of Cuban tourism consisting mostly of beach lays, sweaty night dancing, and sporting events, Cuba actually has much more to offer. Its diverse terrain outside of its cities lends itself to being one of the world’s top spots for hiking and mountaineering. Another major part of Cuba’s draw is medical tourism — many people travel to Cuba seeking less expensive medical treatment ranging from dental services or fertility treatments to major surgery.
But what are the Cuban people like? As with many countries in the Americas, Cuba is a true melting pot of culture. You’ll find elements of the indigenous Taínos, as well as Spanish and African cultures, in almost every aspect of Cuban life, from cuisine to music and even family dynamics. Famous Cubans include two of the most renowned Latin performers in music history: Celia Cruz and Gloria Estefan. We promise; you’ve heard them both. Danzón is Cuba’s “official” music genre and dance, but it’s popular in other parts of the Caribbean, too.
The list of most popular Cuban last names might help illustrate just how diverse Cuban culture is these days. These are the most popular Cuban last names, what they mean, and where they originated.
Most Popular Cuban Last Names
- Alonso
Meaning: variation of Alfonso
Origin: Germanic
- Álvarez
Meaning: son of Álvaro; from Alvar
Origin: Germanic
- Amaral
Meaning: vineyard
Origin: Portuguese
- Arce
Meaning: stone
Origin: Spanish
- Arenas
Meaning: sand
Origin: Spanish
- Ayala
Meaning: a pasture along a hill
Origin: Basque
- Batista
Meaning: baptist
Origin: Spanish and Portuguese
- Bazán
Meaning: brambles, a place of brambles
Origin: Basque
- Bernal
Meaning: strong as a bear
Origin: Catalan and German
- Beltrán
Meaning: bright raven
Origin: German
- Corzo
Meaning: deer
Origin: Spanish
- Delfín
Meaning: dolphin
Origin: Italian
- Díaz
Meaning: son of Diego
Origin: Spanish
- Domínguez
Meaning: son of Domingo; from Latin Dominicus or Dominus, meaning “master”
Origin: Spanish
- Falcón
Meaning: falcon
Origin: French and English
- Fernández
Meaning: son of Fernando
Origin: Germanic
- García
Meaning: son of Gerald
Origin: pre-Roman, Basque
- Gil
Meaning: from older form Egidio
Origin: Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, Dutch, and German
- Gómez
Meaning: son of Gomes, Gomo, or Gomaro
Origin: Germanic
- González
Meaning: son of Gonzalo
Origin: Germanic Vidal
- Gutiérrez
Meaning: son of Gutier, Gutierre, or Gualtierre
Origin: Germanic
- Hernández
Meaning: son of Hernando, variation of Fernando
Origin: Spanish
- Ibarra
Meaning: meadow or valley
Origin: Basque
- Jardinez
Meaning: gardener or one who lives by a garden
Origin: Spanish and French
- Jiménez
Meaning: son of Jimeno, Xemeno, or Ximeno; origin god
Origin: Spanish, Basque
- León
Meaning: lion
Origin: Spanish
- López
Meaning: son of Lope; Latin Lupus, meaning wolf
Origin: Spanish
- Madera
Meaning: wood or wooden
Origin: Spanish
- Marin
Meaning: one who lives by the sea
Origin: Spanish and Catalan
- Marrero
Meaning: stonemason or one who hammers stones
Origin: Spanish
- Martín
Meaning: of Mars, war-like
Origin: Latin
- Martínez
Meaning: son of Martín, son of Martino; Latin Martis, genitive form of Mars
Origin: Spanish
- Mirabal
Meaning: one who gazes upon the valley
Origin: Spanish and Aragonese
- Montalván
Meaning: white mountains
Origin: Spanish
- Mora
Meaning: mulberry or mulberry grove
Origin: Catalan, Portuguese, and Spanish
- Moreno
Meaning: brown-haired, brunette; tanned
Origin: Spanish, Portuguese and Jewish
- Muñoz
Meaning: son of Munio
Origin: pre-Roman
- Navarro
Meaning: Navarrese, “from Navarre”
Origin: Basque
- Ojeda
Meaning: foliage or mass of leaves
Origin: Spanish
- Ortega
Meaning: grouse or quail
Origin: Spanish
- Pérez
Meaning: son of Pedro; Latin Petrus
Origin: Spanish, Hebrew
- Rivas
Meaning: shore or riverbank
Origin: Catalan
- Rodríguez
Meaning: son of Rodrigo, Roderic
Origin: Germanic
- Romero
Meaning: pilgrim
Origin: possibly Italian
- Roque
Meaning: rock
Origin: Spanish and Catalan
- Ruiz
Meaning: son of Rui; variation or short for Rodrigo
Origin: Spanish and Germanic
- Sánchez
Meaning: son of Sancho; Latin Sanctius
Origin: Spanish
- Torres
Meaning: tower
Origin: Latin
- Vázquez
Meaning: son of Vasco or Velasco
Origin: Basque
- Zayas
Meaning: watchman or guardian
Origin: Basque