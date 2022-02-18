50 Cuban Last Names As Vibrant & Diverse As This Energetic Island Country

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn/Getty Images

Maybe a visit to Cuba sparked your love of the country. Or perhaps you have roots in the area. Whatever brought you here, you’re interested in learning more about Cuban last names. If you’re expecting a child, you might even want to see if you can adapt one to a first name for your baby. Cuban last names can be a beautiful and vibrant way to pay homage to this special place known for its picturesque beaches, colorful streetscapes, rum, cigars, and deeply charming people.

From the modern American perspective, Cuba didn’t really register until the 1950s, when the Cuban Missile Crisis rocketed Cuba and Cubans to the front page of every newspaper. That perspective couldn’t be farther from the truth, however. Cuban has existed, in some form or another, as long as any other country on our planet. It was first inhabited by the Taíno, a group of people indigenous to the Caribbean islands believed to have been there since at least the 4th millennia BC. Things changed in the 15th century, however, when European countries began exploring the west and looking for new lands to conquer. Spain claimed Cuba as their territory and began to colonize it. That lasted for roughly three centuries until Cubans rose up and fought for independence. In 1898, America entered the fight, starting the Spanish-American War and, once again, leaving the fate of Cuba in the hands of anyone but Cubans. U.S. interest in Cuba has been ongoing for the last century and a half with stop-and-go attempts to embed ourselves in the Cuban government.

Why are we so interested in Cuba? Despite being a somewhat small island, Cuba is rife with natural resources that everyone is dying to get their hands on. When you think of Cuba, you undoubtedly think of its more tropical contributions, like sugar cane, tobacco, and coffee. As of 2013, though, Cuba also held onto roughly 7% of the world’s nickel reserves. That mineral makes up about a fifth of all Cuban exports. Who knew?!

We’d be remiss not to mention how vital tourism is to the Cuban economy as well. In 2011, Cuba recorded more than 2.6 million visitors to the country, ranking them the third most popular country in the Caribbean to visit. While you might think of Cuban tourism consisting mostly of beach lays, sweaty night dancing, and sporting events, Cuba actually has much more to offer. Its diverse terrain outside of its cities lends itself to being one of the world’s top spots for hiking and mountaineering. Another major part of Cuba’s draw is medical tourism — many people travel to Cuba seeking less expensive medical treatment ranging from dental services or fertility treatments to major surgery.

But what are the Cuban people like? As with many countries in the Americas, Cuba is a true melting pot of culture. You’ll find elements of the indigenous Taínos, as well as Spanish and African cultures, in almost every aspect of Cuban life, from cuisine to music and even family dynamics. Famous Cubans include two of the most renowned Latin performers in music history: Celia Cruz and Gloria Estefan. We promise; you’ve heard them both. Danzón is Cuba’s “official” music genre and dance, but it’s popular in other parts of the Caribbean, too.

The list of most popular Cuban last names might help illustrate just how diverse Cuban culture is these days. These are the most popular Cuban last names, what they mean, and where they originated.

Most Popular Cuban Last Names