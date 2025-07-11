16 Gen Z-Inspired Baby Names That Are All Vibes, No Logic

Oh, Gen Z, with their sanitary beer pong practices and their incredibly tame house parties. I genuinely admire their ability to lean into whatever it is they want, whether it be the fun of a drinking game without the disgusting floating particulate we millennials suffered through, or a group hang with friends, pajamas, and edibles — no booze in sight. But Gen Z’s age range is currently 13 to 28 years old. That means some of them have had babies, and I have one foot in my casket. So, these are some Gen Z baby names beloved by this new generation of parents.

We combed Reddit posts to see what Gen Z parents are really naming their babies out in the wild. You’ll notice they are not afraid to stray from convention and lean hard into names that are totally out of left field, and that’s kind of aspirational if you ask me.

01 Briggs Western-inspired baby names have been popular for the last five years or so, but they’re kind of changing form now. Gen Z parents are using names like Walker, Jase, Case, Coleson, Brooks, and yes, Briggs. Instead of sounding Southern or outright Western, they’re a little edgier, like they would be the name of a real-life cowboy.

02 Jett Listen, cool kid names are very in right now. Jett has all the one-syllable polish of John but with way more edge, and I think it’s going to soar up the popularity charts in the coming years.

03 Billie Billie Eilish made it cool for girls to be named Billie again — or actually, it was never uncool, but just needed to be proven to the next generation of parents.

04 Sebastian This is a classic, recognizable name, but one you just don’t hear all that often. Plus, it comes with a lot of cute nickname options, like Sebbie or Bash.

05 Harper It shocks me that Harper is one more than one Reddit post as a name a Gen Z parent has given their baby. It got so popular among millennial parents it bordered on overused, but apparently not everything we touch turns cheugy.

06 Kai Kaius and Kai both seem like popular choices among Gen Z parents, which is in keeping with the Social Security Administration’s data showing it’s had a meteoric rise in usage over the last two years. It’s a strong, short name meaning “ocean,” and that natural tie-in probably appeals to young parents too.

07 Ivy Listen, we’re all watching the world get taken over by AI — of course earthy, nature-inspired names feel meaningful and poignant in response. Ivy made lots of the Gen Z baby name lists, and I think the notion that it’s not a beautiful flower but a hardy, climbing vine boosts its appeal.

08 Scout Scout is so cute as a little girl’s name — it’s spunky and adventurous, and just unique. Influencer Maia Knight rose to internet fame for sharing her life as the single mother of twin baby girls, Scout and Violet. The more we hear a name the more it normalizes it, and I think Knight has a lot to do with why Scout feels like a tenable baby name option for other parents.

09 Violet That said, it shouldn’t surprise you that Violet also made a lot of these Reddit lists. It’s a nature-inspired name that doesn’t lean too feminine or prim for Gen Z’s convention-bucking sensibilities.

10 Mavis I love Mavis, a French name meaning “songbird.” It sounds strong and a little serious, and I’d expect a Mavis to grow up to become quite the academic or artist.

11 Elijah Elijah is a classic boys’ name but with softer sounds than most, which gives it a soft and airy quality that can feel hard to come by in masculine names. It’s currently the eighth most popular baby name for baby boys in the U.S., according to the Social Security Administration.

12 Aurora Why name your child after an item in nature when they could be named after a natural phenomenon, you know? It’s a Latin word meaning “dawn,” the perfect bright and positive name for a baby girl.

13 Lottie Pretty sure every generation is on board with spunky old lady names for babies. Give me all the Lotties, Esthers, Opals, and Goldies, thanks. Lottie is a diminutive of Charlotte meaning “free man.”

14 Soren This is a super uncommon Danish name that means “stern” or “severe,” which is kind of off for a baby to be fair. That said, I’m guessing Gen Z is drawn more to the sound and overall vibe of the name, and the fact that at least in the U.S., it rings gender neutral.

15 Ezekiel With the nickname Zeke? Stop, it’s too good. Ezekiel has a lot of religious significance and means “God strengthens.”

16 Annaliese Annaliese is a surprisig pick for me from Gen Z. Maybe it feels a bit more timeless and sturdy than the more vibey names, but isn’t as common as something like Charlotte or Sophia. It’s beautiful in any case, and means “favored by God.”

So, are you into Gen Z baby names, or are the classic Christophers and Charlottes more your speed?