You Can Buy A Scarf That Looks Like An Endlessly Long CVS Receipt

These CVS-inspired scarves are sure to be a hit this winter

If you’ve ever shopped at a CVS, you know you leave there with your purchased items and a receipt so long you often look at it and think, “Oh, now I can wallpaper my half-bathroom. Cool.” It’s equal parts receipt, coupon, and, if you’re an ExtraCare member, a shitload of rewards tacked on for good measure. A few Etsy shop owners decided to get in on the fun and created scarves modeled after the ridiculously long paper trails, and they are as funny and they are adorable.

One seller, StuffUHaveTheyWant, is selling a fleece number that’s 60 inches in length, and even allows customers to customize their scarves, where buyers can print anything they’d like onto the scarf, which could be dangerous given some of the products they sell at CVS but a gift-givers blank canvas. It’s selling for $20 plus shipping.

The second shop owner, aptly named ReceiptScarves, is also selling a cheeky version for $19 plus shipping coming in at just under 60 inches in length. According to the designed, “This unique design is sure to turn heads. It’s the perfect style and length to be worn by both women and men, teens and adults. It also makes a fun gift!”

These infamous receipts are such a conundrum that Vox even did their very own investigation into just why the retailer needed to waste a small tree every time a customer purchased an item. “We are always listening to customer feedback,” a spokesperson for CVS told the outlet, noting that its “taken a number of steps over the past several years to redesign elements of our receipts and the ExtraBucks Rewards that print on them to make sure we’re making them shorter where we can but also making it super easy for customers to understand how many rewards they’ve earned or what savings they can take advantage of.” It’s definitely crystal clear.

The receipts, though clearly wasteful, have spawned some seriously funny tweets over the years mocking the obscenely long receipts:

I can’t turn down a good CVS receipt meme. pic.twitter.com/F7wRLBR4DH — Deborah Sampson (@Debsam1760) May 21, 2018

Some personal news: CVS gave me a 5’8” receipt today pic.twitter.com/75dPvFQvDK — Emma Keane (@eckeane) October 3, 2018

I bought one item at CVS and this is my receipt pic.twitter.com/vsUqedcRjk — Ariana Bianca (@AriBee3) October 6, 2018

It definitely seems more eco-friendly to buy a scarf that can be worn over and over than continue to opt for the paper receipts CVS continues to dole out. The company did, however, issue a statement in 2013 stating that they’d be reducing their receipts by 25 percent because “we heard loud and clear that while our customers loved receiving coupons and special offers via receipt, many wanted a paperless option.” They did begin giving customers the option a couple of years later but it’s up to each customer to request it at check-out.

Here’s hoping the fabric version will keep you warm at night, though these piles of paper have been known to start a pretty nice fire.