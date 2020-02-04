Here Are The Best Eco-Friendly Gift Ideas Of 2020 For Your Zero-Waste Friends

Zero waste christmas gifts . Eco-friendly present. Burlap packaging

Here at Scary Mommy, we may be sassy AF, but that doesn’t mean we don’t give a f*ck about the environment. Actually, we give a ton of f*cks. After all, it’s our Mother Earth. When this planet is gone, we’ll finally find out once and for all: There is no Planet B. That’s why this holiday season, we’re all about giving our BFFs and kids cool gifts that are sustainable and eco-friendly.

Being conscious of your carbon footprint is the first step in reducing it and while packaged gifts might not leave the mark private jets and massive luxury yachts do (for more on that see literally every critical tabloid article on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry), all those small things do add up. According to the Center For Sustainable Systems from the University of Michigan, anyone can reduce what ends up in a landfill by recycling, composing, or buying products with less packaging. You can take the added step of buying items from companies who publish their products’ carbon footprint. So, all this to say that not only are cumbersome plastic packages, packing peanuts, and bubble wrap annoying to clean up off your floor, they’re actually hurting the environment, too.

So, if you have a tree-hugging friend or maybe you’re the green-thumbed zero-waster of your mom-friend group, then check out the most sustainable gift options on the market. All of these products are made from sustainable or recycled materials — bamboo, stainless steel, silicone, glass. You won’t find any single-use plastic here, mamas. That sh*t is so 2018.

Chillax and read on to see our favorite sustainable and eco-friendly gift ideas of 2019!

GIVE THE GIFT OF A CLOSE, SUSTAINABLE SHAVE

A razor as a holiday gift? It may seem weird at first but trust: The Leaf Razor isn’t some cheap, single-use razor that you dispose of after a few shaves. The Leaf Razor — available in obsidian, black, silver, mercury, chrome, and rose gold — will stand the test of time and can be used for many years. The Starter Kit comes with a razor, solid metal stand, 50 blades, and a safety blade disposer. After a few shaves, switch out the individual blades and discard the used ones in the blade disposer; since they’re made from metal, they can be recycled.

CROPPED AND ORGANIC

F*ck fast fashion, am I right?! If your eco-friendly friend is working on her sustainable capsule wardrobe, then she’s going to LOVE it when you gift her the Contrast Tee from Good Apparel. This cropped white t-shirt has a striking black contrast sleeve and neck details, making it perfect for a night on the town or working out. And that’s what capsule wardrobes are all about, right? Versatility! The tee is made with 70% bamboo jersey and 30% organic cotton. No pesticides or fertilizers used on these clothes, so you can feel good about giving this gift and your bestie can feel good about wearing it!

SIPPIN’ ON GIN & JUICE

It’s the ultimate starter kit for anyone who enjoys taking their coffee or tea on the go. Help your giftee avoid the wasteful plague that is red Solo cups, paper or Styrofoam to-go cups. This package includes two bamboo mason jar lids with straw holes, two food-grade silicone straws, and one straw cleaning brush. It comes with a cotton drawstring bag for easy carrying and cleanliness. All of the items are safe, reusable, and good as f*ck for the planet.

A CHARGER MADE FROM PLANTS?

Who knew technology could be made from recycled bottles and plant-based bioplastics? So friggin’ cool! Nimble for Good makes wireless and portable chargers out of a mixture of recycled plastic bottles and hemp, so their products are totally sustainable. The wireless travel kit includes a wireless pad and dual USB wall charger that charges your phone quickly and for longevity. It’s compatible with newer iPhones, Samsungs, Androids, AirPods, and the Google Pixel 3.

HEADBANDS THAT DO SO MUCH GOOD

Built on a brand mission of fighting against pediatric cancer, Love Your Melon donates 50% of its profit from sales of knit beanies and headbands to pediatric cancer research funds. With its latest line called Revitalize, Love Your Melon’s knit products are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles in an effort to reduce the 250+ billion plastic bottles that end up in our landfills, oceans, and forests yearly. Each knit item in the Revitalize collection is made from four plastic bottles and also supports the fight against pediatric cancer. Plus, kids love the bright colors and how effin’ warm it keeps your melon during cold winter months!

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO GET STARTED

Do you have a not-so-sustainable friend who doesn’t know where to begin? Give them the gentle push they need with the ultimate starter kit from The Package Free Shop. To start their new trash-free life, they’ll get a 180z water bottle, 12oz insulated mug, bamboo utensils set, stainless steel straw, 100% organic cotton produce bag, 100% organic cotton net produce bag, two airtight stainless steel containers, a bamboo toothbrush, and a beeswax food wrap variety pack. It all comes in a double-sided tote bag that reads “Think Outside the Box,” so you can carry your zero-waste kit wherever you go.

STASH IT UP

No more plastic sandwich baggies! Stasher bags are reusable food storage bags made from 100% sustainable silicone. Since Stasher bags come in all sizes, types, and colors, they are the perfect kitchen accessory for moms. Kids can bring the snack and sandwich bags to school and parents can use the stand-up (pictured above) and half-gallon for storing. Stasher bags can be used for cooking (AKA boiled) and frozen (great for freezing fruits, veggies, etc).

PUFF, PUFF, SLEEP

For your eco-friendly friend that loves being one with nature, Rumpl’s first-ever synthetic alternative to down is the NanoLoft Blanket. Made from 100% post-consumer recycled insulation, this blanket is perfect for your friend who loves camping or is always traveling. The recycled insulation traps warmth inside small pockets of air, preserving heat. So whether your friend is cuddling up with Rumpl in the car or using it as her sleeping bag while camping at Joshua Tree, she’ll be thanking you for the gift of warmth and comfort.

KEEPS WINE COLD 24/7

Mamas need their wine. It’s just a fact. Never suffer from warm wine again with the THERMO 3D Vacuum Insulation of the Miir 750ml Wine Bottle. It’s got a leak-free design (so your mom-friend doesn’t have to waste any wine), is BPA-free, and made with medical-grade stainless steel. This baby holds a full bottle of wine. Can you say, “best gift ever?!”

BABIES CAN BE ECO-FRIENDLY, TOO

Plastic is some of the worst stuff for the planet and for our health and yet, so many baby and kids’ toys are made from it. Why? Say f*ck that by gifting the mom in your life some adorably sustainable baby toys for her little one. The Fruits & Veggies Set from Oli & Carol includes Arnold the Avocado, Wally the Watermelon, and Kendall the Kale. Like all of Oli & Carol’s toys, the Fruits & Veggie set is made from 100% sustainable rubber. They’re soft and easy for Baby to hold, and can be used as teethers, bath toys, and more.

THE BEE’S KNEES

Candles are a classic go-to gift but if you’re trying to stick to an eco-friendly product, you want to make sure the candles you give are non-toxic and good for the environment. Beeswax candles are the safest, healthiest, and most sustainable candle option out there. Totally non-toxic and safe for you and the environment, your giftee will appreciate these beautiful marble beeswax candles by Goldrick so much.

THE ULTIMATE GUIDE

Living an eco-friendly or zero waste life isn’t perfect. But if you’re here, then at the very least, you are trying. This book 101 Ways to Go Zero Waste by Kathryn Kellogg is a how-to guide on living a more sustainable life from the mother of zero-waste herself. Kathryn Kellogg runs the blog Going Zero Waste, one of the most popular resources on-at-home sustainability.

COFFEE SHOULDN’T MEAN PLASTIC

Coffee addict in your life? Show her that her morning coffee cup could be made 100% plastic-free with this 10-oz French coffee press. Made from glass, bamboo, and stainless steel, coffee grinds will never be wasted and you can even use it to make tea with loose tea leaves. It’s a win for your friend who’s not a morning person and all the people she comes in contact with.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.

