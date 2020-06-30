Dad Says His 3 Sons Are 'Uncomfortable' By Stepsister's Period -- LOL OK

chancecreator/Reddit

This stepdad thinks his stepdaughter should hide all evidence of her period because it makes her stepbrothers ‘uncomfortable’

Someday, menstruation will be normalized as the biological, non-threatening, necessary part of life that it is. Until then, people (*cough* MEN) will continue to feel attacked that vaginal bleeding exists even though without it, they wouldn’t exist. Like this stepdad, who feels personally attacked by his stepdaughter’s used tampons. That she properly disposes of in the trash. Why? Because his three Large Sons are “uncomfortable.”

SIGH.

In Reddit’s “Am I The Asshole” subreddit, the stepdad explains that he’s been a single dad from early on, so his three teenage sons have never had prolonged living experiences with a menstruating person. Now he lives with a new wife and 19-year-old stepdaughter, and all the kids share one bathroom. For one week a month, his three Large Sons occasionally come across a used tampon in the bathroom trash. As you do, when you live with a menstruating person.

“A few nights ago I went into the kitchen to grab a snack and she was there doing some work for university,” he explains. “My wife had mentioned that she knew she was on her period so I took it as an opportunity to have a word with her. I told her my sons were uncomfortable and asked her if she’d mind putting her used products in diaper bags or flushing them down the toilet.”

After he broached the subject with his wife (Big mistake. HUGE.), she did the right thing and laughed at his face and basically told him to fuck off about it.

“She laughed and told me it was rich coming from a man who “sheds like a gorilla” and has produced ‘three skid marking sons’ which I thought was just an unnecessary attack,” he went on. “I’ve been nothing but nice to the girl and it’s hardly a comparison. My sons shouldn’t be subjected to her unhygienic products if it makes them uncomfortable. She went on to lecture me about how tampons can’t be flushed and that it’s bad for the environment if she uses diaper bags for every one which I think is just an excuse. I called her a scruff and told her that this was my house and that what I say goes.”

He went on and on about what an issue it is to have used tampons in the trash (Like, what does he want his stepdaughter to do? Evaporate them with her mystical menstrual powers?).

Luckily, after being properly schooled by the entire internet and his wife and stepdaughter, this dad has changed his misogynistic tune.

“UPDATE — Not even two hours after I posted this, my wife and stepdaughter gathered my sons and I and gave us a full intensive ‘periods for pricks’ course, Powerpoint and all,” he writes. “It was a hoot, they made an interactive quiz and everything. My sons and I learned a lot and apologised to my stepdaughter. Thank you for your input.”

All in favor of “periods for pricks” being an official part of sex ed everywhere, say “aye.”