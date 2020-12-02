Dan Levy Thinks Every Dad Should Be As Supportive As Eugene Levy

Entertainment Weekly/Youtube

Dan Levy shares how his father Eugene Levy’s support has affected him

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy are the best father-son duo around. Full stop. The Canadian twosome is so adorable in their little suits and their signature glasses and their unwavering support for one another, it’s impossible not to love the stars and creators of Schitt’s Creek. To commemorate the news that Entertainment Weekly named the two of them 2020’s “entertainers of the year,” they released a sweet five-minute video of the pair palling around and generally gushing over how supportive of a relationship they have.

It’s clear that the two have a solid relationship and friendship, though Dan jokes, “its not an enmeshment situation,” and Eugene laughs, “I don’t finish every conversation with, ‘Love you!'” However, Dan made it clear that the strength of their bond is thanks to Eugene’s constant and unconditional support.

“I’ve never had to prove myself, I’ve never had to explain myself,” Dan said. “And that, I feel like, fundamentally is the support that every father needs to give their son. Particularly, fathers and sons where the son is a gay or queer person.”

When the Levy’s took home all the statues at the 2020 Emmy Awards, that unwavering support was on full display. As Dan and Eugene both accepted the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, Dan stood by, nearly in tears, as his father spoke so highly and so beautifully about his son’s work in creating the hit show.

“I want to thank this young man, who took our fish out of water story about the Rose family and transformed it into a celebration of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia, and a declaration of the power of love,” Eugene said of his son.

Elsewhere in the EW video, the Levys joked that Eugene was maybe a little too supportive when it came time to film.

“Except you being at the monitors all the time watching us, Sarah and I, mouthing the words along like a stage parent,” Dan joked of how his dad would hover near his scenes with Sarah Levy, another Levy sibling and the woman who brought Twyla Sands to life.

“Well, other than that though… it was very professional,” Eugene said with a laugh.

At the end of the video, after five-plus minutes of the Levy men being the best, Eugene deadpans to camera: “Well, now that the show’s over, we’re not getting along at all.”

We want more Levy family content! And more dads like Eugene Levy, because who knows, if you parent like Eugene Levy you might raise an Emmy-winning star and creator of everyone’s favorite TV show.