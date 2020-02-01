‘OITNB’ Star Danielle Brooks Finally Shares Her Daughter’s Sweet Name

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks announced the name with an adorable pic of her daughter

Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks welcomed her first child, a girl, in November. Fast-forward to now, and she finally let fans in on the name she chose — and it’s as adorable as she is.

Brooks announced the name in a sweet Instagram post shared on Friday. “Our heartbeat. Introducing Baby Freeya,” the new mom wrote alongside a photo of Freeya posing with blocks that spell out her age. She also tagged her baby girl’s new Instagram account, revealing that her full name is Freeya Carel.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a cuter baby in my entire life (and I have three kids), and it seems comedian and actor Amy Schumer agrees. “There should be a warning on this photo. I no longer love my own baby,” the comedian commented on the photo.

The actress welcomed baby Freeya with her boyfriend, announcing the birth on social media with a sweet black-and-white photo of the newborn resting on her chest. “11.16.19. She’s perfect,” she wrote.

It seems the past year has been a good one for Brooks. She also shared the news of her engagement at the end of 2019: “I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year,” Brooks captioned a picture showing off her engagement ring. “I get to marry my best friend. We’re engaged!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end.”

Brooks is best known for her role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. She also received a Tony Award nomination in 2015 for her portrayal of Sofia in the Broadway production of The Color Purple.

Brooks initially shared her pregnancy news back in July, holding up a positive pregnancy test in her Instagram photo with a giant smile on her face. “So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” she wrote.

Since then, Brooks has joked about the struggle of finding maternity clothes, singing, “Although I get, get, get, get to be pregnant, I still can’t find no clothes. It’s so hard to find clothes when you’re pregnant.”

Brooks opened up to People last October about her hopes and dreams for her daughter, saying in part, “I’m excited to teach her how to be a woman in this world without worrying about judgment and give her the freedom to be the person that she wants to be. Then getting to see that person come to life and grow and change their opinions. I’m excited to see this little human!”

Congrats, again, to Brooks and her beautiful baby girl.