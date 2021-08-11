David Schwimmer Dashes Our IRL Ross & Rachel Dreams

Getty

Rumors swirled that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are more than Friends — but the actor says there’s nothing to them

A tabloid report saying David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston were dating absolutely broke the internet this week — but just as quickly as the frenzy began, it’s being put in check by reps for the actors who say it’s absolutely not true. And Friends fans everywhere need a moment.

Closer had reported via “sources” that after the much-anticipated Friends reunion special a few months ago, “it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.” The report claimed that the two had been sharing romantic dinners at home and long walks together, and inevitably, fans collectively lost their shit.

THERE ARE RUMOURS ROSS AND RACHEL ARE DATING IN REAL LIFE pic.twitter.com/z1jo9kiNp2 — Amy Voce (@amyvoce) August 10, 2021

Also me: JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER ARE DATING HFIEHRHEHDH pic.twitter.com/AiyrzZXQ0x — !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) August 10, 2021

The two actors had made some eyebrow-raising comments during the special about their real-life chemistry when they were filming the series, which only lent fuel to the fire when the rumors started up. “I mean, the first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point, we were crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer fessed up during the reunion. “But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Aniston also made fans squeal with an admission of her own: “Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,’” she shared. “Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

After all those seasons of ups and downs, will they or won’t they, “He’s her lobster!” and “We were on a BREAK!” it’s no wonder that fans went bonkers at the thought of getting to see Ross and Rachel IRL.

If David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are legit dating I think this is the one chance we have as a planet for world peace. — Rachel McGarvey (@McGarveyDraws) August 10, 2021

The internet trying to find out if David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are really dating. pic.twitter.com/E26cSgSAKr — TC (@wander_woman_7) August 10, 2021

But, alas, the rumors appear to be just that — rumors. A rep for Schwimmer told The Sun that there was “no truth” to the Closer report — but fans may need a little more time to process that denial.

Ross and Rachel I’m not behind. Jen and David however… 😍 — Charlotte ✨🌻 (@CharlCharles_) August 10, 2021

Ross and Rachel getting together for the series finale of Friends was great, but Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer getting together for the series finale of Earth would be even better — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) August 10, 2021

Personally, I believe the rekindling of the romance between another famous Jen — Jennifer Lopez — and Ben Affleck has kicked off all sorts of early 2000s nostalgia, and made people hungrier than ever to see some happily ever afters play out.

Even though Ross and Rachel don’t seem to be happening IRL — we do know that the friendship between Aniston and Schwimmer is still going strong. In a recent interview with InStyle, Aniston said even though the cast hadn’t gotten together much at all in the past 17 years, the reunion made them pledge to be better about keeping in touch. She explained that she threw a party at her house around the time of the taping. “Schwimmer stopped by, so I got to meet his amazing little girl. But we really did make a commitment to each other. We were like, ‘That’s the last time we wait that long to see each other.'”