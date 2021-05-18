The ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Trailer Is Designed To Give You All Sorts Of Feels

Universal Pictures/Youtube

Ben Platt stars as Evan Hansen in the filmed version of the popular Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen

The pandemic may have forced movie studios to shelve all their big screen hits for a year, but we’re finally looking at a summer stacked with new releases and yay for finally getting back to movie theaters and air-conditioning auditoriums and jumbo popcorn buckets swimming in a bath of vegetable oil! The hotly anticipated film version of the popular Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen is hitting movie theaters this fall and the trailer is finally out.

Starring your friends-who-are-into-musicals‘-favorite-singer, Ben Platt, the actor is reprising the Tony-winning role he originated on Broadway, as an anxious and loner high school kid named Evan Hansen who gets wrapped up in a tragic miscommunication when his classmate dies by suicide.

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of Evan Hansen, a shy kid with mental health issues, who on the request of his therapist, writes letters to himself. When one of his classmates, Connor Murphy, finds his letter and later dies by suicide, with Evan’s note still in his pocket, the whole school assumes Evan and Connor had a more significant relationship than they actually did, and Evan rolls with it. And based on my reaction to the trailer alone, it seems designed to make you burst into tears.

Though the high-school set family drama is full of, honestly some dark shit, the musical features moving and instant-ear-worm songs like “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window” and “Sincerely, Me,” all written by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for La La Land and The Greatest Showman, and don’t act like you didn’t hum the music to The Greatest Showman for like a year afterward.

The movie also stars queens Amy Adams and Julianne Moore, alongside talented Gen Z queens Amandla Stenberg and Kaitlyn Dever.

Unfortunately, the internet is roasting King Ben Platt for not looking like a high school student in the trailer (he’s 27).

i got a message about the dear evan hansen trailer while watching it and wanted to be like “haha i’m watching too” and i accidentally got the best fucking screenshot imaginable pic.twitter.com/CdoJ9M6RHn — ali sousa ✨ (@alisousa4) May 18, 2021

Ben Platt is unrecognizable in first photos of the Dear Evan Hansen movie pic.twitter.com/boa46u2L6s — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 18, 2021

I’m so excited about the Dear Evan Hansen film!!! #DearEvanHansen 💙 pic.twitter.com/hX0lJBeDma — Jason Tinney (@jtinneydance) May 18, 2021

To be fair, those same people would complain if they replaced Platt with some movie star with a lesser voice and I’m sorry, but you don’t disrespect my boy, voice of an angel, Ben Platt like that. Also, Platt and the film’s director Stephen Chbosky know that you think he’s a little too old, and quite frankly, they don’t care.

“You just have to hear him sing the songs,” Chbosky told Vanity Fair. “His understanding of the character is so complete and so profound. I couldn’t imagine anybody else playing it. It’s his part. I felt very strongly about it. And to me it was never even a consideration.”

Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway in December 2016 and became a “hot” musical like Hamilton and In The Heights, another musical that recently got the cinema treatment and opens in movie theaters and on HBO Max next month. Dear Evan Hansen took home six Tony Awards and a Grammy.

Dear Evan Hansen is premiering in theaters on September 24, 2021 and for those who aren’t ready to venture out to your local AMC again, it will appear on Video-On-Demand 17 days later.