Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary, Uses They/Them Pronouns

Rich Fury/Getty

In a video and a thread shared on Twitter, Demi Lovato came out publicly as non-binary and asked to be identified with they/them pronouns in the future

If you think about it, we’ve kind of all watched Demi Lovato grow up. From their time on the Mickey Mouse Club to their breakout roles in Disney movies to their solo music career, addiction struggles, two documentaries, Grammy awards, and more — it’s all happened in the spotlight. Now it’s time for us to see Demi through another major moment in their life: The singer just announced that they are non-binary and would like to use they/them pronouns.

In a thread on Twitter, Lovato wrote, “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between.”

They continued, “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Lovato also talked about the healing that helped them arrive at this point, which many of us saw in their recent YouTube documentary, Dancing With the Devil.

“This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” Lovato wrote. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”

Lovato accompanied the thread with a video, where they also shared a similar announcement.

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” they said in the video. “Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.”

Lovato also said that they/them pronouns “best represent the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression.”

Lovato’s fans — especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, were quick to flood their replies with support.

Thanks Demi, with all that is going on in the world right now, this is exactly what the world needs. You are what the world needs. So brave. — Luke (@LukieSulz) May 19, 2021

i couldn’t be more proud to witness your self-discovery journey. i’m so proud of you for finally living your truth and happy for you! thank you for sharing this with us. i’ll always love and support you! 🥲🤍 — kas 🦋 (@isparklelovato) May 19, 2021

Sending you strength, courage, healing, & peace as you continue your journey of self-discovery and strive to become the most You version of yourself you can be. I've watched you since your Disney days & I'm just so damn proud of you. ❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/HMoKis8B6U — Angelina (No My Name's Not) Libby (@anglib78) May 19, 2021

i love you so much and i’m so proud you’re finally able to express yourself in every way. keep giing baby, we love you so much ❤️ — ً (@demsidea) May 19, 2021

I’m so proud of you!!!! You’ve been through so much and now your healing and finding your true self I couldn’t be more proud!! Love you💗💗 — We will save Anne (@annetheheroine) May 19, 2021

Welcome to the club, bud! Congratulations on your better understanding of who you are. — Mx. Struble (They/Them) ⚧ 💛🤍💜🖤 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Struble) May 19, 2021

We’re so glad Lovato is able to live as who they truly are, and express it fully in front of the world.