Diane Kruger Says She’s ‘Glad’ She Didn’t Have Kids In Her 30s

Diane Kruger, who shares her 3-year-old daughter with Norman Reedus, opened up about her decision to wait to have kids until later in life

Diane Kruger is opening up, and she has no regrets. The actress, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with her fiancé, Norman Reedus, got candid in a new interview with the Sunday Times about her decision to wait until later in life to have kids — when she was 42, and “ready and willing.”

“I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30,” Kruger shared. “I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so.”

She added that now, being a mom in her mid-40s, “I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention. But at 30, I know I would not have been ready to do this properly.”

Kruger and Reedus welcomed their daughter in November of 2018, but have since been extremely protective of their little girl’s privacy. They never share photos of her face, and have not publicly revealed her name or exact birthday.

However, this isn’t the first time Kruger has gotten candid about becoming a mom, and how that changed her outlook on her career, her life, and everything else. Last month, in an interview with Women’s Health, she got very real about how much her life changed after she had her baby.

“Everything changed with motherhood — it’s such a cliché, but it’s true,” Kruger said. “The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle. It’s not: What’s it going to do for my career? It’s more about: Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?”

Kruger also opened up about her family — how, with Reedus often in Atlanta to film The Walking Dead, she regularly brings her toddler with her to work on sets all over the world.

“That’s always been very hard, and probably a reason I work less,” she said. “Things just change when you have a family. You want to keep everyone together.”