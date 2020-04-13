Entire Seasons Of Discovery’s Family-Friendly Shows Are Now Free To Watch Online

Discovery Inc.

Running out of things to watch? Discovery just made a ton of family-friendly content free to stream

As we enter into a week of the coronavirus pandemic we like to call “who-even-knows-anymore-time-is-now-an-abstract-concept,” many thoughts fill our minds. But one that has certainly started creeping in more often is, What are we going to watch next? With the uptick in downtime due to quarantine and social distancing guidelines, binge-watching has reached new heights. And for those of us who are parents, figuring out what’s appropriate to watch around and/or with little ones that’s both good and won’t melt their brains has become part of the new reality.

So, we’re happy to report that Discovery has decided to offer free family-friendly content across its portfolio of 13 TV Everywhere streaming GO apps and websites — and they’re making them all available for free. “The Family Favorites initiative is designed to entertain, inspire, and educate families as they are spending more time together at home,” Discovery explained in a statement released on Monday.

Get excited, because there are some real gems to stream. Through Discovery’s new “Family Favorites” portal, you can watch full seasons of series and specials commercial-free with no required sign-in. This includes fan-favorites like TLC’s Little People, Big World; Food Network’s Chopped Junior; Animal Planet’s Crikey! It’s the Irwins; HGTV’s Beach Hunters; Science Channel’s MythBusters Jr.; DIY’s The Treehouse Guys; and American Heroes Channel’s Incredible Inventions.

We’re all #hometogether, so be inspired and entertained with Discovery’s new “Family Favorites” offering including shows for the entire family! Now available to stream for free across Discovery’s portfolio of GO apps and sites. @PeterFaricy https://t.co/H0xK5xfX6o pic.twitter.com/3ZLlqHj6yo — Discovery Inc (@DiscoveryIncTV) April 13, 2020

Bonus? The network says it will continue to add shows and specials to the “Family Favorites” portal as the initiative moves forward.

To give you an idea of what other types of content you might expect, consider that — in addition to the networks referenced above — Discovery’s GO apps include Destination America, MotorTrend, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, and Discovery Family. You probably want more details on how to get to the content, though, right? The apps are available on both iOS and Android devices, as well as on Apple TV, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, and Samsung smart TVs.

So, for instance, if you open the Discovery GO app, you’ll be greeted by a blue screen which quickly gives way to the main menu hub. There, you’ll see a section labeled “Ad-Free Family Favorites.”

You can then scroll through all of the shows and specials currently available through the “Family Friendly” initiative. You can even “favorite” ones you like to circle back around to or click the blue button at the bottom to “watch other shows like this.”

It’s that simple! So go forth and cue up something that’ll help you and your kids while away a few more hours of the coronavirus quarantine.