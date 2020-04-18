Disney’s Hotline Lets Kids Fall Asleep On The Phone With Their Fave Characters

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Allied

The popular Disney hotline is running now through April 30 to help with bedtime during lockdowns

For many parents, the bedtime routine is not something we look forward to. The sleeping kid part — yes. The 500 requests beforehand and hours spent trying — not so much. If you’re looking for a new way to get your little one to sleep at night, why not use the power of Disney to help?

ShopDisney.com announced the return of its beloved Disney Bedtime Hotline for a limited time to help Disney fans of all ages get a little shut-eye. “Beginning today, fans can hear messages from favorite Disney characters before falling asleep — all from the comfort of home,” ShopDisney said on its website. “Parents, simply call 1-877-7-MICKEY for one of five special messages for your little ones from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.”

Make bedtime magical, with help from @shopDisney. ✨ Today to 4/30, you & your family can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear a sleepy time message from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, & Goofy. To create more Disney Magic Moments at home, visit https://t.co/eURGDeWwrk. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/zZ2RpUytuE — Disney (@Disney) April 17, 2020

Disney has been doing its part to help us all get through this pandemic. Although its parks and businesses have suffered greatly with closures, the organization has made big efforts to stay connected to fans. They announced virtual rides that kids can do from the comfort of their own homes with 360-degree videos taken by riders on Disney park attractions. They also aired a Disney singalong on ABC this week featuring all kinds of celebrities singing their favorite Disney tunes. And of course, Disney has released quite a few movies on Disney+ like Onward and Frozen 2 to keep little ones entertained.

We’re bringing the wildest ride in the wilderness right to you. Now hold on to them hats and glasses as you plunge over, under and around these mighty bluffs and buttes. You may even learn a thing or two about this famous Disney mountain. #DisneyMagicMoments. pic.twitter.com/EPH2xhhHmZ — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) April 15, 2020

The hotline is being used to promote Disney’s Bedtime Adventure Box, a subscription box that comes with Disney Store PJs, a bedtime storybook, stickers, a reward chart, and bedtime activity cards. The boxes cost $28/box (up to $55/box for a deluxe version) but can be a fun way to make bedtime more appealing for the kids.

The toll-free hotline will run for a limited time only, so be sure to make your calls starting now until the end of the month, Thursday, April 30 at midnight PT. The hotline is only available in the United States right now, but with five different characters, parents have five nights to threaten (I mean motivate) their kids with the promise of their favorite Disney character lulling them to sleep. Of course, their PJs must be on, their teeth brushed, the 47 glasses of water inhaled, and they have to be in bed and ready to fall asleep before the call happens.

Hey, if you can phone a friend to help with your kid’s bedtime routine and that friend just happens to be Mickey Mouse himself, why wouldn’t you give it a try? It takes a village.