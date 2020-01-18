Disney Is Reportedly Going After Etsy Shops Selling Unofficial Baby Yoda Merch

100AcreWoodshop/Etsy

Etsy users said their Baby Yoda listings were removed by Etsy after reported complaints by Disney

When Baby Yoda’s popularity hit an all-time high last month, Baby Yoda merchandise flew off shelves. Etsy merchants were also quick to capitalize on The Mandalorian madness, selling everything from Baby Yoda clothing and greeting cards to Baby Yoda crochet patterns. And because Disney has been slow to release official Baby Yoda merchandise, Etsy has seemingly been the No. 1 place for fans to get their Baby Yoda fix. Well, Disney apparently caught onto this, because according to the Verge, they’re reportedly hunting down the most popular Baby Yoda toys and products on Etsy and issuing takedown notices. And by the looks of it, the aforementioned shop that sold Baby Yoda crochet patterns was affected by it, as well, as those items are no longer available.

The Verge reports that several Etsy sellers have had their listing removed, including Santa Clarita, California-based YourStuffedMemories, Tanya A. Tanya was selling homemade Baby Yoda plushies for about a month when Etsy deactivated her sales listing after they reportedly received a complaint from Disney over Tanya’s usage of the words “Star Wars,” “mandalorian,” and “Yoda” in the listing. The terms “Baby Yoda,” “Star Wars,” “The Mandalorian,” and “Yoda” are all owned by Disney, allowing the company to prevent others from profiting off its work.

Since, YourStuffedMemories has started selling the plushies again on Etsy; but instead, she now describes the toy as “the Baby, baby alien plush, star plushie, alien toy, star battle, galaxy wars, yodoll.”

Another Etsy merchant affected by the alleged Disney takedowns was Springfield, Missouri-based Kate Fausset, who owns HedgeCrafts. She told the Verge that her Baby Yoda dice bag was removed by Etsy for similar reasons. She now calls the product “The Child dice bag.”

And Etsy merchant 100AcreWoodshop also had to re-list her plush Baby Yoda dolls, now describing the product as a “baby alien plush doll.”

While it isn’t confirmed that Disney is, in fact, cracking down on unofficial Baby Yoda merchandise on Etsy, this does follow Disney’s recent rollout of new Baby Yoda toys. Just this week, Build-A-Bear announced it’ll begin creating a stuffed Baby Yoda, which will be available at Build-A-Bear workshops across the U.S. in the new few months.

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” said Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John during a presentation on Tuesday at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. “We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda.”

Etsy declined to comment on the takedowns, according to the Verge, and, instead, directed he publication to its “Intellectual Property Policy,” which states that “Etsy reserves the right to disable any listing, shop, or account” in response to intellectual property claims.

Disney hasn’t responded, either.