Get The Family Ready Because The ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Volume II Is Coming

ABC

The new Disney Family Singalong will premiere on Mother’s Day

The first-ever “Disney Family Singalong” was such a massive hit earlier this month, ABC has done the only thing to do, really: they’re following it up with another one! The “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” will air on Mother’s Day because they know that at the end of that day in particular, we’re going to need some family couch time and something else to keep the kids entertained. Bless you, Disney.

Ryan Seacrest will return as host for the event, which will air from 7-8 p.m. on May 10. The second volume will, of course, include “all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic,” per ABC. “The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.”

Seacrest announced the delightful news on his Instagram account yesterday.

You had us at “all-new star-studded performances.” Details on who will be joining will be announced soon, ABC says. The Muses’ song from Hercules would be a very welcome addition to the repertoire, just a suggestion from one Disney-loving Author with small children!

On April 16, “The Disney Family Singalong” drew an impressive 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.3 million total viewers. The event included Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss, Derek Hough, Josh Groban, the “High School Musical” cast and more celebs performing Disney classics remotely from their homes. Inarguably the best performance of the night came from Josh Gad and Luke Evans, and no, this Author will not be taking any rebuttals at this time.

The followup Mother’s Day special will be used to raise awareness about Feeding America’s “vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.”

“‘The Disney Family Singalong’ was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. “An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support.”

So get ready — T-minus 10 days until the Mother’s Day event. Plenty of time to get your pipes in pitch-perfect tune to sing along!