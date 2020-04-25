Walt Disney World Streams Virtual Fireworks Show For Fans At Home

Disney Parks/YouTube

The Disney fireworks special has already been viewed over one million times

Disney continues to shine in the face of adversity — this time giving fans access to its spectacular fireworks show from the comfort of their own homes.

Walt Disney World is now streaming a replay of “Happily Ever After,” the nighttime spectacular from Magic Kingdom Park, which aired on the Disney Parks blog last night. The show had a little bit of everything that makes Disney special: fireworks, projections of some of our favorite characters, and music at Cinderella’s Castle. While we can’t see it live for obvious reasons, it was one more way Disney is reaching out to its community since closing its doors in March.

“For this special pre-recorded viewing of ‘Happily Ever After’ at Magic Kingdom Park, you have the best seat in the house,” Disney Parks said on its website. “Watch as the castle you know so well becomes a canvas for the heart-tugging story of the importance of chasing your dreams, no matter what, and finding your happily ever after.”

The park gave a snippet of the special on Instagram Friday, saying in part, “Close out your day with a virtual fireworks spectacular. Enjoy the best seat in the house, right from your house, for one of our most exciting Walt Disney World Resort shows… Happily Ever After. Watch as the castle becomes a magical canvas and the skies are filled with pixie dust.”

People clearly couldn’t get enough: The show has already been viewed more than one million times.

The special comes six weeks after Disney World and Disneyland closed its doors indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order … we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” Disney announced in March.

While it was absolutely the right thing to do, the magic of Disney has been sorely missed. Since that time, the organization has been trying to keep people’s spirits up by offering virtual rides on some of their famous rollercoasters, releasing movies like Onward and Frozen 2 early on Disney+, and allowing fans to buy some of its in-park merchandise online.

Because Disney is the gift that keeps on giving, it also aired another special earlier this month dubbed the Disney Family Singalong, giving everyone in the family the opportunity to belt out their favorite Disney songs with some of the top recording artists of our time, including the cast of High School Musical.

Times are uncertain for sure, but luckily we have Disney to help keep a smile on our faces.