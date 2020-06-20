Walt Disney World To Roll Out A New Reservation System When Parks Reopen Next Month

Roberto Machado Noa/Getty

In addition to the slew of changes and new safety protocols, Walt Disney World will introduce a new reservation system when its theme parks in Florida reopen next month. It’s called the Disney Park Pass System, and visitors will need to not only have a valid park ticket or an annual pass to get into the park, but they’ll also need to make a reservation in advance on the Pass System for each park entry.

The Disney Park Pass System, the new online tool that will soon be available on DisneyWorld.com, is Walt Disney World’s way of managing attendance during their reopening period.

“We’re taking a deliberate approach that includes limits on attendance and controlled guest density to align with guidance from health and government authorities on physical distancing,” writes Avery Maehrer, manager of communications at Walt Disney World Resort, on the Disney Parks Blog. “We’re also using technology to power creative solutions as we develop new ways for guests to visit The Most Magical Place on Earth in this unique environment.”

To start, guests will need to register for a My Disney Experience account and link their tickets. They’ll then have access to a calendar of available reservation dates for each park. (The parks reopening include Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 11, and EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.) Those with a multi-day tickets will be required to make a park reservation for each of your visit. You can even link family members’ and friends’ tickets together and arrange your visits at the same time.

The new system seems simple enough, but keep in mind that, for now, it will not allow for guests to visit more than one park per day due to attendance limitations.

“We hope to bring back the ability to visit more than one park per day soon and will continue to offer these add-ons for 2021 ticket purchases,” Maehrer says.

The Disney Park Pass System isn’t ready yet, but when it is up and running, it will open to guests in phases, starting with guests with future Disney Resort and other select hotel stays. As for existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders, Maehrer says they’ll reach out beginning this week with more information on when they’ll be able to check availability and make reservations. Then, later this summer, they’ll resume sales of 2020 tickets and Disney Resort hotel arrivals.

Another date to mark in your calendar is June 28. This is when guests can purchase new Disney Resort hotel packages and theme park tickets and make their park reservations for arrivals starting in 2021. In 2021, they also plan to roll out new MagicBands.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to The Most Magical Place on Earth!” Maehrer says.