Pixar

A new Pixar short on Disney Plus features a nonverbal teen girl with autism

When Disney Plus premiered, everyone was excited to check out The Mandalorian and watch their favorite Disney films at the click of a button. But one bonus feature that you might not know about is that Disney Plus is full of fantastic Pixar shorts. Yes, we’ve all seen the “Forky Asks A Question” from Toy Story 4 short films, but there’s one five-minute short film in particular that needs to be seen. Pixar short “Loop” is the story of a 13-year-old nonverbal girl with autism who makes a new friend while canoeing.

You can watch “Loop” on Disney Plus now — and if you don’t have an account yet, get in now while the deals are still hot (Verizon subscribers get a year of Disney Plus free) — but according to Pixar, “Loop” tells the story of Renee, “a non-verbal, autistic girl and a chatty boy [who] are partnered on a canoeing trip. To complete their journey across an urban lake, they must both learn how the other experiences the world.”

Renee doesn’t speak, so at first, the teen boy is exasperated and at a loss for how to communicate with Renee, but the short shows us that with empathy, quite literally anything is possible. The boy only had to re-frame what he considers “communication” to be able to connect with Renee.

In a behind-the-scenes clip, the director said she was inspired to tell this story because she loves canoeing, but the story began to really take shape when she and the other filmmakers spoke to individuals from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, who advised them on what Renee would be thinking and feeling.

For the lead role, the filmmakers cast Madison Bandy, a teen girl with autism who is also mostly nonspeaking. In the behind-the-scenes video, we see the filmmakers recording Madison’s part in her own home where she felt more comfortable, as opposed to a recording studio.

So far, the reception to the film and its portrayal of a person with autism has been positive.

Pixar’s Loop is finally streaming on Disney+ today… and it’s about Renee, a nonspeaking #ActuallyAutistic girl. They NAILED it. I’m tearfully #AskingAutistics and everyone else to watch #PixarLoop If you can. Thank you @ericaoherica and #SparkShorts for the representation!!! pic.twitter.com/KDQSM03Kz0 — Steve Asbell 🟢 (Green) (@steve_asbell) January 10, 2020

Watched #PixarLoop and loved it. So glad to see more representation in the media, and authentic at that! PS- Is this the film version of our logo? 😆😆😆 https://t.co/J2hKjwnoHW — Jay Nolan Community Services. Inc. (@JayNolanOrg) January 28, 2020

Have you seen Pixar's new short, Loop?

This 10-minute film features Pixar's first non-verbal autistic character and offers a refreshing and inclusive portrayal of individuals with disabilities in the media. #PixarLoop #Neurodiversity https://t.co/CPVMHy8bej via @YouTube — Jay Nolan Community Services. Inc. (@JayNolanOrg) January 29, 2020

Learning and adapting to a new environment can be hard for someone with autism to learn! This videos shows bringing her personal comfortability out to a activity she has always wanted to do! #lifequalitysupports #discoverabilityindisability https://t.co/r9BOJWws59 — rpicardlifequalitysupports (@ReecePicard) January 29, 2020

This video should be required viewing on interacting with and having empathy for someone who is different than you. Check it out now on Disney Plus.