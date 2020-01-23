Dolly Parton Starts Viral Linkedin/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder Meme Challenge

Pete Still/Getty and Dolly Parton/Instagram

Dolly Parton inadvertently created Hollywood’s new favorite meme

There’s a new meme in town and somebody give Dolly Parton’s social media manager a raise because this is gold. You might have seen your favorite celebs already doing it, but basically, the meme goes like this: Post four wildly different images of yourself and then assign which social network — Facebook, Instagram, Tinder, and LinkedIn — you’d share it on. The joke is that, on the internet, we become wildly different people depending on what platform we’re on. And yes, Dolly Parton created this meme.

Dolly shared all four images with the playful caption, “Get you a woman who can do it all,” and thus a meme was born.

The wholesome selfie, the marriage photo, the picture of your dog is for Facebook, the #GirlBoss look, the power suit you wear once a year is for LinkedIn, the glam highly-edited and “look how fun I am” selfies belong on Instagram, and of course — the thirst trap goes on Tinder. Women contain multitudes, y’all.

Jennifer Garner, Ellen DeGeneres, and Kristin Chenoweth were early adopters of the meme, and eventually others like Conan O’Brien, Mark Ruffalo, and Kerry Washington joined in.

Shoutout to Mark Ruffalo’s Tinder pic, amiright? Since this is a brand new meme, the working title for the meme is the “LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ meme challenge” or the more streamlined, “Dolly Challenge.” Now that famous people have popularized the format, the meme has gone mainstream. Even dogs are doing the challenge.

We also love this woman who proved that the difference between profile pics on the four different platforms is a matter of slightly shifting your facial expression.

Happy meme’ing!