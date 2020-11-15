Trump Briefly Admits Biden Won, Blames The World For His Loss, And Again Refuses To Concede

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, Donald Trump/Twitter

One of Trump’s tweets started with “he won”

President Donald Trump acknowledged, albeit briefly, for the first time on Sunday that Joe Biden won the presidential election.

In a series of tweets, some deleted, some still on social media, Trump seemed to admit defeat in the 2020 presidential election with two simple words: “He won.” The tweet went on to blame everyone but Santa Claus for his not winning re-election, which is hilarious if he weren’t so dangerous. “He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” he tweeted.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump, as Trump often does, then quickly reversed course less than two hours later, tweeting that, “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go,” and again, and in all caps, blamed the “FAKE NEWS MEDIA.”

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Most news networks declared Biden the winner a week ago. Trump, however, continues to spout conspiracy theories about the validity of the results, even declaring himself the winner at 2 a.m. on election night when Biden was ahead in many states.

In the same tweet in which he appeared to acknowledge that Biden won, Trump claimed again that, “all of the mechanical ‘glitches’ that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes.” Twitter quickly labeled almost all of Trump’s tweets as “disputed.”

All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

It seems almost laughable that Trump and his legal team believe the election was stolen given that his own Department of Homeland Security reported it was not tampered with and was “the most secure in American history.” There has been zero evidence of widespread fraud or problems in the vote count. Biden also won the popular vote by over five million.

But you’ve got to hand it to Trump, he’s nothing if not predictable doubling (maybe even tripling at this point) again in all caps, “RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN.”

RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

During the #MillionMAGAMarch held in DC yesterday, there were violent confrontations between the president’s supporters and anti-Trump activists. Trump did nothing to calm nerves, instead spouting that, “ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills,” and urged police to use whatever means necessary to fight them. “DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!” he wrote.

ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Numerous Republicans have called for Biden to begin receiving presidential daily briefings even though the Trump administration has not engaged in any transition activities while they cling to the hope that millions of votes will be thrown out.

I’m sure Trump will tweet many more things today seemingly arguing with himself and claiming victory; but come Jan. 20th, there will be a new leader in charge, and his name is Joe Biden.