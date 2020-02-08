The Rock Shares The Full Eulogy He Gave At His Dad’s Funeral

The Rock’s dad Rocky Johnson died from a heart attack at the age of 75
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his emotional eulogy to his late father Rocky Johnson on Instagram, giving fans insight into just how much his dad meant to him and captioning the video in part, “You loved us with the capacity of which you could — given all the givens.”
In a video shared on Friday from his father’s funeral last month, Johnson was emotional, talking about his dad’s life and all he accomplished before he suffered a heart attack at 75 years of age. “Man, I wish I had…I wish I had one more shot,” Johnson began. “I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye…to say I love you, to say thank you, but I have a feeling he’s watching. He’s listening.”
You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come. You loved us with the capacity of which you could – given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love. A love that now, as a father and man, I’ve learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son 🥃🖤
Johnson talked about where he was when he learned his father had passed away. “I’m literally just pulling in and I’m looking at the whole crew, hundreds of guys and women milling around, carrying equipment and waving at me in the truck, and I’m waving back and it all got really foggy and it seemed like it was a big dream,” he said of pulling up to a production set and learning his dad died. “You know how you have those moments where you try and shake yourself out of it, and you’re like ‘No, it’s not a dream…My dad’s gone.’”
He said he was wondering what he should do next and heard a voice that said, “‘Well, hey, the show must go on,’ and that was my dad. That was my old man who told me that.”
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐
The father-of-three went on to talk about his father’s wrestling career and the legacy he left behind. He called his dad a “trailblazer,” saying he had “the ability to change behavior and audience’s behavior, people’s behavior…[my dad] broke into the business in the mid-’60s and throughout the late ’60s and into the ’70s in the United States where racial tension and divide was very strong.” He said he fought hard to be respected, eventually earning fan’s praise.
He continued: “When you think of my dad’s name, you think ‘hard work.’ You think ‘barrier-breaking,’ you think being the hardest worker in the room, always working out. He taught me how to work out at a very young age,” he said. “Hard work, discipline — those are things and tenants that are synonymous with my dad’s name.”
Johnson finished his speech by reminding others to hold on tight to their loved ones because you never know what tomorrow will bring. “Guaranteed when we walk out of these doors, we’re going to hold each other a bit tighter, we’re going to hug each other a bit harder, we’re going to kiss each other and we’re going to say, ‘I love you,’” he said. “And we’re going to be a bit more present.”