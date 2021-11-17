Treat Yo’ Elf To These 50 Hilarious Elf Jokes & Puns This Holiday Season

Olga Rolenko/Getty Images

Besides being Santa’s little helpers, elves are funny creatures who make us laugh. Case in point: Will Ferrell in Elf. Their joy for Christmas is infectious, not to mention the silly outfits — including those cute little shoes — that put a smile on our faces. So, if you’re looking to up your dad joke game (or mom jokes, since we know moms have the real game) around the holiday season, then knowing some good elf jokes is the way to go. At the very least, they provide a perfectly on-theme distraction from the fact you’re hiding that infernal Elf on the Shelf another year.

Besides, knowing some clever Christmas jokes and puns is a great way to, ahem, sleigh your guests. And, as a bonus, they serve as some festive cheer in a holiday card message. You know what? You can even save yourself some Elf on the Shelf brain-racking and jot one of these jokes on a Post-It to stick underneath that little prankster every evening.

To help you out, we collected a bunch of snow very funny elf jokes and elf puns that will keep you and your kids chuckling all holiday season long.

Elf Jokes to Toy With This Holiday Season