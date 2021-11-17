Treat Yo’ Elf To These 50 Hilarious Elf Jokes & Puns This Holiday Season

Besides being Santa’s little helpers, elves are funny creatures who make us laugh. Case in point: Will Ferrell in Elf. Their joy for Christmas is infectious, not to mention the silly outfits — including those cute little shoes — that put a smile on our faces. So, if you’re looking to up your dad joke game (or mom jokes, since we know moms have the real game) around the holiday season, then knowing some good elf jokes is the way to go. At the very least, they provide a perfectly on-theme distraction from the fact you’re hiding that infernal Elf on the Shelf another year.
Besides, knowing some clever Christmas jokes and puns is a great way to, ahem, sleigh your guests. And, as a bonus, they serve as some festive cheer in a holiday card message. You know what? You can even save yourself some Elf on the Shelf brain-racking and jot one of these jokes on a Post-It to stick underneath that little prankster every evening.
To help you out, we collected a bunch of snow very funny elf jokes and elf puns that will keep you and your kids chuckling all holiday season long.
Elf Jokes to Toy With This Holiday Season
- What type of music do elves like best?
Wrap.
- What kind of money do elves always use?
Jingle bills!
- Why do Santa’s helpers go to therapy?
To help their elf esteem.
- What do Santa’s elves say whenever they take a photo?
“Let’s take an elfie.”
- What do you call an elf who won’t share?
Elfish.
- What do you call a badly behaved elf?
A rebel without a Claus!
- What do elves learn first at school?
The elf-abet.
- What did the elf playing the piano say when someone complimented her skills?
“Thanks; I’m elf-taught.”
- Whose music do elves like the most?
Elf-is Presley.
- What make of cars do elves drive?
Toy-otas.
- What would you call an elf with lots of money?
W-elfy!
- What did one elf say to the other who wouldn’t hand over the wood-carving tool?
“Don’t be elfish.”
- What is Santa Claus’ tax status?
Elf employed.
- How did Santa get to be so famous?
“He’s an elf-made man.”
- How did the teacher tell the elves to line up before break time at school?
In elf-abet-ical order!
- What are elves’ favorite types of photos?
Elfies.
- Where do elves vote?
The North Poll.
- Why did everyone urge Sally the Elf to run for office?
She has high elf-esteem.
- What do you call an elf who steals Christmas present wrapping from the wealthy and gives it to the poor?
Ribbon Hood.
- What do you call an elf who makes corny jokes about Christmas?
A real Christmas card!
- Who is Santa’s helpers’ favorite character in Stranger Things?
Elelfen.
- What’s the self-care mantra of elves after the holiday season ends?
“Treat yo’elf.”
- What do elves get instead of athlete’s foot?
Mistle toe!
- Why did the elf sleep in the fireplace?
Because he wanted to sleep like a log.
- What is Jingle the Elf’s favorite positive affirmation?
“Believe in your elf.”
- How did Santa’s helper boost his low elf-esteem?
He read an elf-help book!
- What does Santa say to his elves every Christmas Eve?
“Have your elf a merry little Christmas.”
- What do you call an elf who learns independently?
Elf-taught.
- What kind of pictures do elves love to paint?
Elf-portraits!
- What did the mama elf say to her mischievous child?
“Stop elvesdropping on Santa!”
- What do elves use in the kitchen when they are cooking?
Kitchen u-tinsels!
- What do vegetarian elves eat?
Elfalfa.
- Where do elves go when they feel ill?
The elf-centre!
- What is Santa’s helpers’ favorite convenience store?
7-Elelfen.
- How do Santa’s elves go to different floors in the North Pole toy workshop?
They use the elf-avator.
- Why did Father Christmas have to shut his workshop one day?
For an elf and safety check.
- What’s an animal that never forgets Christmas?
An elfant.
- What do you call an elf that joins the 11 other elves in Santa’s workshop?
The twelf!
- What do you call a Santa’s helper with a rags to riches story?
Cinderelfa.
- How did Santa tell his elves to check their email?
“First, yule log on…”
- What does Santa use after trimming his beard?
Elftershave.
- Who’s an elf’s favorite singer?
Elfa Fitzgerald.
- What is elves’ favorite sport?
Miniature golf.
- What do you call an elf entrepreneur?
A small business owner.
- What do elves say when meeting mutual friends?
“Small world!”
- What goes inside elves’ pointy shoes?
Their mistletoes.
- What sign hangs above the door of Santa’s elves’ workshop?
“Dance as elf there was no tomorrow!”
- What do elves use to walk when they hurt their legs?
Candy canes.
- Where do elves go to get famous?
Holly-wood.
- If an elf can’t do something right now, how do they handle it?
Shelf it for later.