Ellen DeGeneres Shares That She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

In an announcement today, Ellen DeGeneres says she’s “feeling fine” after testing positive for COVID-19

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced today that she’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, DeGeneres has made fans laugh with frequent updates about how she’s staying busy while quarantined but more recently, she’s been dealing with accusations from past employees about the toxic work environment on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres shared the health update across her social channels. “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she writes. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

DeGeneres joins a growing number of celebrities who have been diagnosed with COVID and shared that information with fans. Among the first famous names to share the news was Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who became infected early in the pandemic while in Australia. Hanks has since been transparent about the symptoms he and Wilson experienced while Wilson shared her quarantine playlist to the delight of fans. Hanks has also became an outspoken advocate of mask-wearing and COVID precautions in general.

Other celebrities to share their diagnosis include Idris Elba, Pink, The Rock, Khloe Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, and many more. Almost all of them have detailed their symptoms and frightening ordeal fighting the virus, which has claimed nearly 290,000 American lives as of today according to Johns Hopkins.

After a COVID hiatus, Ellen started back up with filming her talk show without a live audience since September. Judging by her COVID update where she says she will see everyone after the holidays, it sounds like she’s taking time off to focus on her health before returning to her show. We wish her the best for a full recovery.