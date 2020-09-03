The Rock, His Wife, And 2 Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19

The Rock/Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson let fans know that his family battled COVID-19 — and that everyone needs to wear their masks

Yesterday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to share that he, his wife Lauren Hashian, and their two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, all had COVID-19. They’re thankfully all recovered now, but Johnson had some thoughts he wanted to share with fans — including an urgent plea to wear masks.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now,” he says in a lengthy Instagram video. “So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19.”

He continues, “Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” he says, explaining that the reason contracting the virus is so different “is because my No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones.”

He explains that his family caught the virus through family friends, who he says are “devastated” to have unknowingly spread it to them.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy.”

Johnson explains that thankfully, Jasmine and Tiana recovered quickly from the virus. He and Lauren, however, were another story. He says the couple “had a rough go at it.”

“We are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving, and it is insidious,” he says. “So for our babies, Jazzy and Tia, they had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that, they bounced back and, and it’s been life as normal, happy babies running around and playing.”

Johnson wants his fans to understand that the virus can spread whether the people you’re spending time with are trustworthy or not. “If you guys are having family and friends over to your house, you know them, you trust them. They can be quarantining just like you guys. You still never know. You never know,” he says.

The actor suggests taking steps to boost the immune system but also, just wear the damn mask. “The other thing is wear your mask, we have been in quarantine for months, we wear our masks every day,” he says.

“Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do. And it’s the responsible thing to do,” he urges. He also notes that some folks say they can’t wear masks due to lung issues, but shares that his mother, who has had stage III lung cancer, wears masks without a problem. “She has COPD too as well, that never goes away, but she wears a mask every day because it’s the best thing for her health and her safety,” he says.

“So wear your masks. I’m not a politician. I am a man though, who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them,” he vows. “But I’m also a man who cares about all of you guys. I don’t care what political party you’re affiliated with. I don’t care what part of the world you’re from. I don’t care what your skin color is, what your job is, what your bank account says. I don’t care. I do care about all of them. And I do not want you or your entire family to get COVID-19.”

“Use me as your example,” he pleads. “Remember these takeaways that I shared with you and stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you down the road.”