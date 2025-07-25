The One '90s Movie Your Child Should Never Watch While Potty Training

One of the biggest hurdles any parent faces during those challenging toddler years, by far, has to be potty training. It's a milestone that's both exciting yet terrifying in equal measure. On the one hand, a life free of diapers and blowouts is finally in sight. However, by the same token, a few new challenges emerge. Accidents and messes are inevitable, leaving you and your household vulnerable to some real high-stakes trial and error. In the end, it's your child's attitude that holds the key to success. If they are into the change and prove to be willing participants in the learning process, then potty training can be a breeze. But if they aren't, or if it's something they come to fear, it can quickly become a crappy situation — literally.

And while some kids' shows or movies, such as Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Sesame Street, and CoComelon, can help make the whole potty training ordeal seem fun, there are others that prove to have the opposite effect... like the beloved '90s film Looking Who's Talking, Too. As much as I personally love the whole Look Who's Talking franchise, I would not recommend introducing the sequel to your kiddo while you're in the throes of potty training. Because it won't end well — believe me. Here's why.

First of All, Here’s the Clip

If you ask me, that pretty much sums up my argument right there.

The movie served as a sequel to its predecessor hit film, Look Who’s Talking, which starred John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, and Bruce Willis, who voiced the inner dialogue of Baby Mikey. The follow-up project had a similar premise, except now Mikey is a toddler who finds himself in the early stages of potty training. He is hesitant about the process, but soon becomes downright terrified after a fellow toddler friend, Eddie, warns him about Mr. Toilet Man — a mystical figure who resides in the potty and needs to be given your pee and poop. That sounds, well, super gross and scary: two very deadly combos when it comes to getting your own little one to squat on a potty.

Kids Mimic What They See

Understandably, Mikey becomes horrified with the idea and starts envisioning what this mysterious Mr. Toilet Man would look like — as will your own child. In his dreams, Mikey goes to use the potty, and it transforms into this terrifying persona. Mr. Toilet Man is scary looking and mean, and he yells at him to do what he says or he will bite off his butt the next time Mikey sits on him. This causes Mikey to wake up screaming — an appropriate reaction for any kid or adult, to be honest.

Ultimately, Mikey faces his fears and successfully uses the potty once he realizes that Mr. Toilet Man isn’t real, but rather a figment of his imagination. The whole family celebrates, and his parents are extremely proud of him, which is a nice ending to the story. However, the journey getting there honestly isn’t worth the effort. I remember watching this movie as a kid and getting completely freaked out during those scenes. It made me question our own toilet at home, leaving me second-guessing if it was safe to use.

So, if you’re in the process of potty training one of your kiddos or gearing up to tackle the process, do yourself a favor and avoid watching this movie at all costs — or the only thing that will get flushed down the toilet is your chance of success.