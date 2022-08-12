Batter Up!

12 Winning Baby Names Inspired By A League Of Their Own

These picks are perfect for your little “Peach.”

A scene from Prime Video's 'A League of Their Own' (2022).
Prime Video

In 1992, A League of Their Own hit theaters — and a classic was born. Now, fans can relive the feminist fun with Prime Video's new original series. And if you're expecting, you may realize the franchise is full of baby-naming inspo! Here are a few especially great picks.

Columbia Pictures

Dottie

Before we dive into the rookies, let’s get the legends out of the way, starting with big Dottie Hinson — the “best player in the league.” No wonder this English name means “gift of God.”

Columbia Pictures

Tap