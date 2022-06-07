A League of Their Own is getting a reboot of its own! The seminal 1992 Penny Marshall film is getting the TV treatment with an 8-episode series on Amazon, and the studio just released a teaser trailer that really knocks it out of the park.

The 58-second trailer, set Stevie Nick’s “Edge of Seventeen,” cuts between footage of baseball games, team bonding moments, and even teases some romance with a stolen glance between Abbi Jacobson and D’Arcy Carden’s characters.

The original A League of Their Own starred Geena Davis, Lorri Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, and Madonna as players on the Rockford Peaches, an all-woman baseball team who played from 1943 through 1954 in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The league formed as a way to keep baseball a part of the American consciousness as men were drafted into WWII.

O’Donnell is slated to guest star during the first season, but there hasn’t been word on whether or not any of the other original actors will return in any capacity.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, which was also co-created by Jacobson and Will Graham, follows “brand-new characters and begins with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the league and its players as they fight to keep it alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing U.S.”

It also boasts an all-star cast, including Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey.

The series is set to debut on Amazon streaming on August 12, 2022, and it’s making its festival premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

And while the players and the team might be different, one rule is absolutely the same: “There’s no crying in baseball.” Watch the trailer below.