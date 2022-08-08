Since Comedy Central’s Broad City ended in 2019, some may have wondered what Abbi Jacobson has been up since she retired her role as hilarious artist Abbi Abrams on the critically-acclaimed sitcom. Well, she was busy co-creating and producing the new Amazon Prime series, A League of Their Own — and she was apparently getting engaged to her girlfriend, actor Jodi Balfour.

On the red carpet for a 30th anniversary screening of the original A League of Their Own film, some noticed a certain piece of jewelry on Jacobson’s finger, and after some questioning, she confirmed the engagement to People.

Jacobson’s costars and friends on the red carpet were not shy about expressing their joy about the news. D'Arcy Carden, who plays Greta on A League of Their Own, said, "It's out. It's great. We're so happy. We love [Jodi]."

"Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged!" Chanté Adams, another A League of Their Own star raved. "We've had to hide it for ... No, I'm kidding."

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour

Jacobson replied, "No, you have not. You have not had to hide it. That was not a thing. It was not a secret."

The couple is known for posting adorable selfies and tributes to each other on their Instagrams. “365 days of the best surprise of my life,” Balfour wrote to celebrate their one year anniversary.

“One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky,” Jacobson reciprocated.

According to People, the couple met in 2020. Balfour plays Ellen Waverly on Apple TV+'s space drama For All Mankind and is reportedly slated to join the cast of Ted Lasso in season 3.

Jacobson first came out as bisexual in a Vanity Fair interview in 2018. She said she “kind of [goes] both ways — I date men and women.” She also said her only dating requirements are that her partner “be funny” and is “doing something they love.”

Sounds like a great match.

As if this engagement news couldn’t get more sentimental, Jacobson, who is the co-creator of the new A League of Their Own series, spoke about how the show honors the stories of LGBTQ women of the 1940s. She even had American Girls Professional Baseball League alum Maybelle Blair as a consultant on the show. Blair came out publicly at age 95.

"So much research went into it," Jacobson explained. "But Maybelle's point of view, specifically on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League experience, what that was like to play baseball at the time, what it was like to be a queer woman in the league, was pretty important for some of the stories we were telling."

A League of Their Own hits Amazon Prime on August 12.