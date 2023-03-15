In 2019, DreamWorks Animation introduced the world to Everest the yeti — along with Yi, Jin, and Peng — when Abominable hit theaters. The fun continued in 2022 when the beloved characters made it to the small screen in Abominable and the Invisible City and discovered their surroundings were teeming with magical creatures needing help. Now, Season 2 is set to premiere on March 29… and Scary Mommy has the exclusive trailer teasing all the wild and wooly shenanigans to come.

According to the Season 2 synopsis, the word is out: the public now knows about the existence of magical creatures. With the help of their OG magical creature friend, Everest, friends Yi, Jin, and Peng form a “Creature Brigade” to help the mystical beings “find a safe haven while protecting them from prying eyes.” Making matters even more complicated? As the friends try to help humans and creatures peacefully coexist, a mysterious force watches Yi.

In the Season 2 trailer, we meet some of those new magical creatures, revisit Everest, and see how Yi and her pals use technology (with the help of Yi’s special violin) to find and protect the fantastical creatures around them. See for yourself!

Abominable and the Invisible City also just won an Annie Award in the “Best Series TV/Media - Children” category. Scary Mommy got the chance to talk to head writers Tiffany Lo and Ethel Lung to share a few thoughts on the incredible series’ second season.

Scary Mommy: It’s rare to see animation set in China — not to mention in a way that centers Asian Americans both on screen and behind the scenes. What has the journey of being part of that been like for you?

Lo: This journey, much like the show, has been truly magical! Ethel and I have never been a part of a production that not only starred Asian leads and highlighted Asian stories but also populated behind the scenes with the most talented Asian cast and crew. It felt like this club where we didn’t have to explain ourselves because everyone just “got it” — everyone was on the same page and was coming from a similar point of view, so it was really refreshing and inspiring. Like food wasn’t Chinese food; it was just food!

Do you have any favorite examples of cultural references or touchstones you worked into your storytelling?

Lung: It’s going to sound small, but it’s actually our biggest villain in season 2: candied fruit! This street-style treat has been around for more than a thousand years, and I grew up crunching on the hard candied shell while walking home from school in Taiwan. Everyone who’s been to or lived in China or Taiwan will understand the significance of this confectionery.

DreamWorks Animation

One of the things we love most about this series is the fantastical creatures kids get to see. Where does the inspiration for these creatures come from?

Lung: I grew up listening to my grandparents tell me these stories about these amazing magical creatures and also reading about them in mythology books.

Lo: And these stories/creatures always had a message to teach or to show us something, which was the source of inspiration for a lot of our storylines.

Lung: But we took a modern twist on these creatures — what would they do if they’re plopped in a bustling metropolis… with three kids and a Yeti who really want to be friends with them? Haha!

DreamWorks Animation

There’s a really beautiful message sort of embedded in the DNA of the series about healing and the good that can come when you let yourself grieve. What other messages do you hope kids pick up when watching?

Lung: OMG, thank you so much for noticing! We also wanted to create a show that puts acceptance and empathy at its forefront.

Lo: We would hope that kids can recognize that they, too, have magic. Maybe not in a magical violin strung with yeti fur, but that they possess the ability to connect. Which is powerful and magical! It is what makes us uniquely human. A big part of our series is about misunderstandings and assumptions about those who are different than we are and overcoming those things by letting down walls and engaging the creatures and/or humans. What we find out is that, ultimately, “they” aren’t that different from us. In our world today, where everyone is so divided, we wanted to show that leading with love and compassion can really open up a whole new world.

Ethel: I think all kids want to be accepted and feel like they belong, and the power of reaching out to someone can change a person’s — or a creature’s — life.

Abominable and the Invisible City premieres on March 29 on Peacock and Hulu.