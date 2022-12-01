Even though Adam Sandler’s two teenage daughters, Sunny, 14, and Sadie, 16, were not in New York City with their dad for the Gotham Awards, they managed to have the award show’s audience in stitches. When Sandler accepted his Lifetime Achievement award, he explained that he was “too f—king tired” to write a speech, so his daughters, who deemed his inability to write a speech as “rude,” asked if they could write it for him.

"They were like, 'Can we write your speech so you've got something to say?' I said, 'Absolutely! It would be nice to see you doing something other than watching YouTube or going to f—king Lululemon every f—king weekend,' " Sandler teased.

The two wrote a hilarious speech that they demanded their dad read in the “goofy Southern accent you do all your dumb speeches in,” which he committed to throughout the entirety of the speech, even though his daughters completely roast him throughout.

“Dear well-dressed dignitaries, highly educated hipsters and various other plus-ones of the Gotham Awards: Thank you for giving our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time, primetime G.O.A.T. achievement tribute award,” Sandler started.

"It means a lot to him seeing how most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps or fake mini Oscars that say 'Father of the Year,' which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the headshops of Times Square," he read, laughing even harder at his daughters’ sharp jabs.

The two wrote about how they were bummed they couldn’t be at the show themselves, but noted that in their father’s absence, they would be doing everything they are not normally allowed to do.

"Like eat his Yodels, try on his Spanx, or — dare we say — laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies," he read. "The last time Daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls 'The Screaming Room,' which we just call the shower, and bellowed out the phrase, 'Only the Sandman makes people laugh! F—k every other comedian!'"

At the end of the speech, Sandler went back to his normal voice and thanked his daughters for the speech, along with his wife, whom the teens truly said should have been the recipient of the award. “Thank you mommy, for putting up with daddy and his crazy f—king mood swings all these years. Now that truly is a feat deserved of a lifetime achievement award.”

Watch the hilarious roast in its entirety below, starting around the 6:55 mark.