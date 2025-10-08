For all the Adam Sandler fans who grew up watching Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, singing “Lunchlady Land” and “Chanukah Song,” you will be more than appreciative of Sandler’s newest song, which he debuted during his You’re My Best Friend tour.

Sandler, like all of us, is just so over it. We’re all just so f**king tired.

And so, Sandler wrote a very Sandler-esque song about how no one has the energy to do anything at all. In a monotone voice, Sandler sings about how being middle-aged is just one exhausting moment after another, and while sure, the general message is a bit of a downer, Sandler does it in a way that makes us all smile.

The song goes, “When I get up in the morning, I don't wanna do sh*t cause I'm tired, so tired / When I'm playing with my kids, I ain't having no fun cause I'm tired, so tired / When I'm at a work meeting, I just stare at the screen cause I'm tired, so lost and tired / When I'm on a date night, I only say like six words cause I'm tired, so f**king tired / And when I finally get into bed, I can't fall asleep because I'm hungry”

Perimenopausal, 40+ women! Stand up! This is our new anthem!

The comments on the video were praising Sandler for keeping things so very real.

“Only Adam could do something like this and it be perfection lmao 🤣,” one user wrote.

One user joked, “Everybody rise for the national anthem”

Another questioned, “Why did he write this song with my inner monologue?”

“This is definitely a song he made up while getting ready in the morning 😂,” another said.

One user added, “add working 3rd shift, and the entire world is against you. then your entire family has no idea, and thinks you're being selfish cause you keep falling asleep lol”