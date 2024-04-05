There is pretty much nothing more wholesome and pure in Hollywood than the friendship between Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. Since they worked together on their rom-com holy trinity of The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended, the pair have stayed close — and now it’s paying off for everybody.

Barrymore used her connection for public good yesterday when she decided to get to the bottom of the rumors that Happy Gilmore 2 might be in the works. While on the air on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old talk show host and actor texted her long-time bestie to find out the whole story.

She posted the interaction on her Instagram page.

"I want it. I need it and I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison," she says in the video. "I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back, and I'm waiting to see if he's confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script."

The video cuts to later in the show, after she’s checked her phone.

"This just in, I have breaking news," she says. "I'll just say this, from my source, that it is in process."

But while that’s huge news, we didn’t get any more details.

"There is a process, and that process is in process,” she said, when asked if it means the project had a green light.

All of this started in March, when Happy Gilmore villain Christopher McDonald revealed that he’d seen a first draft of the script.

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this,'" he told Cleveland’s Audacy's 92.3 The Fan FM radio show. "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. Maybe you should cut that out because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So it's in the works. Fans demand it, damn it!"

Adam Sandler has commented that all of this was supposed to stay under wraps. On the Dan Patrick Show this week, he explained.

"He texted me after the fact, 'By the way, that thing you told me not to talk about, I talked about.' I said, 'Oh, that's good news,’” he said. “All I did was tell him, see I did standup, I did a comedy special and a lot of my buddies came by and Shooter was one of them and I said, 'Dude, we've been talking about a Happy 2 and we're working on some stuff.' That's all I told Shooter. I said, 'But don't tell anybody. Don't tell anybody.' And then he, you know he kept it mostly private. He told a couple of DJs about it. They usually are great at secrets, don't you think?"

He added that it will be a Netflix film, and that he’s “working diligently” on the writing process. Just tap it in, Sandler!