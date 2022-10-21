Alanis Morissette's Kids Have Started Listening To Her Music — And Her Reaction Is Priceless

It can drive parents absolutely nuts when their kids start listening to the same pop songs over and over again with no relief. But what happens when you happen to have made one of the most iconic albums of the 90s and your three kids won’t stop playing it? Alanis Morissette is dealing with this issue.

The ‘Jagged Little Pill’ singer explained on the Gary Bryan Morning Show on Audacy's K-EARTH 101 on Thursday that all three of her kids — Ever, 11, Onxy, 6, and Winter, 3 — are not only familiar with her music, but play it all the time.

"They do [listen], even when I'm like 'shut that off!' " she jokes. "They're so sweet."

The alt rock singer also shared another hilarious story — that her daughter has stopped calling her ‘mom’ and instead parrots what she hears around her.

"My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we're in personal environments," Morissette said. "So instead of saying 'mom,' she'll say, 'Alanis Morissette.'"

Onyx got a sweet birthday message a few months ago from her mom on Instagram.

“happy birthday to my absolute Dream-girl-daughter onyx…. you are everything i prayed for, multiplied by a million,” she wrote.

Morissette, 48, shares her three children with rapper Mario Treadway, whom she married in 2010.

She sent this sweet message to him on Father’s Day: “so many levels of love for you…. we won the sweepstakes in the daddy department as well.”

Morissette is first and foremost known as a confessional singer, but she keeps it very real as a mom, too. In the past, she’s opened up about her multiple miscarriages on her journey to becoming a mom as well as her struggles with postpartum depression.

“Sleep deprivation. Fogginess. Physical pain. Isolation. Anxiety. Cortisol. Recovery from childbirth,” she wrote about her PPD after having her youngest child, Winter. “I saw how things got richer after I came through it the last two times. I have my eye on that prize again… even as I drag my ass through the molasses.”

And now to think she has to suffer through having her children spinning her old tunes constantly. Strong mother!

You can listen to the full interview here.