Alicia Silverstone Will Reprise Role Of 'Clueless' Character Cher — At Least For A Super Bowl Ad

Millennials will be totally buggin’ over the news that Alicia Silverstone is returning as her legendary character, Cher Horowitz, from the 90s’ teen comedy — Clueless — for a new Super Bowl ad.

It’s been almost thirty years since Silverstone, 46, made history as the well-meaning, wealthy ditz in the 1995 film. Now, she’s reprising the beloved role for a new ad for Rakuten planned to air on Super Bowl Sunday.

The 15-second teaser put out by the financial tech company features the blonde actress (who seemingly must have been frozen in time) walking into a classroom wearing Cher's recognizable yellow-and-black plaid blazer/skirt ensemble and a bejeweled “C” necklace, carrying the one thing all Clueless fans know Cher loved dearly: shopping bags.

Super fans of the film might even recognize the song playing in the background as Silverstone struts to the head of the class — "Alright" by Supergrass, from the original Clueless soundtrack.

When Silverstone gets to the front of the classroom, in a mirrored scene from the original film when Cher gives her big “speech” during debate class, she turns around and says directly into the camera, “Don't bug — your girl is back.”

The character of shopaholic Cher Horowitz seems like the perfect spokeswoman for the company.

“Rakuten makes it easy to save while you shop, and working with them to revive Clueless for the Super Bowl stage made sense with how much Cher loved shopping — no doubt she would have tons of Cash Back,” Silverstone told PEOPLE.

This is not the first time Silverstone has channeled her most memorable character. In November 2022, Silverstone reunited with her Clueless costar Stacy Dash, who played her BFF Dionne, to recreate one of their most iconic scenes. The two danced and laughed in a video posted to Silverstone’s TikTok.

“Then & Now 👯‍♀️ #Clueless #AsIf,” she captioned the post.

She also recreated an iconic scene from her hit movie with the help of her son, Bear Blu.

In her iconic yellow plaid jacket, Silverstone struts forward to the tune of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" (another classic song from the movie) as Bear, 10 — who Silverstone shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki — comes into frame to put his arm around his mom's shoulder before she pushes him away.

She then mimics one of Cher's most memorable lines: “Ew, get off of me! Ugh, as if!” The pair then makes up and hugs as the clip comes to a close.

"Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok. 😉💛😘," Silverstone wrote alongside the video, adding the hashtags "#Clueless" and "#AsIf."