While it may be normal for the child of an actor to see their parents on TV, playing a different character than “mom” or “dad,” it must be pretty trippy for a young kid to see their mom on TV, as themselves, and not understand how she’s talking to you through the TV. That was the case for Emmy winner Amanda Seyfried and her five-year-old daughter Nina.

Seyfried spoke with reporters after taking home the Emmy for most outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout and revealed that her daughter cried when she saw her accepting the award on TV. But it wasn’t exactly tears of joy.

When Seyfried told Nina to go to bed during her acceptance speech, the kindergartener lost it.

“My daughter actually cried because she was confused how I spoke to her through the TV and so I called her,” she shared. “She was supposed to be in bed. She's going to school tomorrow! I didn't expect that to be the reaction.”

She added, “I've got to have a conversation with [Nina] when I get home.”

As for her 23-month-old son, the Mean Girls star said, “I don't know about my son, he's too young to know anything, really.”

The win means a lot to Seyfried who explained that at the end of the day, she just wants to do well for her family and thank them for their support and love. “I really wanted to do that for them, and my husband was like ‘You've got to just talk to them when you get up there, you've just got to talk to them. Those are the people that matter and this is what you're doing it for now.'

When accepting her award, Seyfried made sure to thank her family, including Nina, who she lovingly referred to as “Bubs” during her acceptance speech. “Thanks, this is a really nice feeling,” The Dropout star said in her acceptance speech. “It was really hard, but it was the best time of my life ... and last but not least, my family. Hi! Bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!”

Earlier in the evening, on the red carpet with E!, Seyfried told Loni Love that her daughter “should be in bed.”

“But it’s OK, it’s fine,” Seyfried added. “She can stay up as long as she likes.”

She then turned to the camera as if speaking her daughter, “You can stay up.”

Special circumstances, like your mom winning an Emmy, apply when it comes to a later bedtime. That’s got to be a rule.