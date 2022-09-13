Hannah Waddingham At The Emmys: "People Are Just Gonna Fall In Love With" Hocus Pocus 2

Obviously the most important part of the 2022 Emmy Awards is any mention at all of Hocus Pocus 2 — and Hannah Waddingham has given the people what they want.

The completely bedazzled Ted Lasso star is up for a Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy and could not stop raving about her upcoming witchy movie project.

"I'm a mother witch," she told PEOPLE and EW on the red carpet. "People are just gonna fall in love with it. And I wonder if they might fall in love with it more than the first, if that's even possible."

Oh. My. God.

The 48-year-old looked stunning on the Emmy red carpet, sporting a sparkling pink tulle-heavy Dolce & Gabbana gown suitable for a fairy princess. And she paired it with matching sparkling pink sneakers.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Waddington appears in the sequel along with Tony Hale and Sam Richardson, of Veep fame, joined by Becca (Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt’s Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (The Baker and the Beauty’s Belissa Escobedo). But of course all eyes will be on the original Sanderson sisters, all of whom are reprising their roles: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Disney dropped the full-length trailer at their D23 expo this past weekend.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres September 30 on Disney+.

While she didn’t say anything more about Hocus Pocus, she did comment on her night at the Emmy Awards and her fellow Ted Lasso cast members.

"It makes you feel like it's just icing on icing on icing," she said about the show’s fans. "To have been so beautifully received and everyone thinks that Ted Lasso is like a hug, but we were hugged out of our minds last year and through the first year of the show and to be back here again and to be nominated as many times as we have been, it's insane."

Ted Lasso is up for an astounding 20 Emmys.