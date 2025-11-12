The 20 Best Books Of The Year, According To Amazon Editors
2025 gave us so many exceptional new reads.
We probably all have a favorite genre we gravitate toward — for me, it’s romance and romantasy. But when I see a book talked about enough, no matter which genre it hails from, I do sometimes branch out to see what all the buzz is for. Each year, Amazon editors read thousands of books and debate which 20 are the absolute best of the year. They span all genres, but each selection stands out above its peers for one reason or another. Some of these titles you’ll recognize from Amazon’s best books of the year (so far) list they released in June, but you’ll see that some of those picks have since been dethroned by other titles. And I think every single one has the potential to get even those of us most entrenched in one genre or another to read something new.
01A New Novel That Feels Like A Classic
“In the way that Jonathan Franzen's early family epics and Ann Patchett's family dramas burrow into you, Buckeye will become a part of you. As the characters evolve over the years, you'll root for their happiness, cry out for their pain, and forget that this is just a novel. With the family unit as its beating heart, Buckeye is a triumphant and timeless novel that you won't want to end.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
02An Epistolary Novel With A Protagonist Who Will Capture Your Heart
“The Correspondent is a novel you read and then immediately buy for one, or five, of your friends. Told over the course of many years via correspondences between retired lawyer Sybil Van Antwerp and the various people she writes to, it's a story about the bonds we form and heal through words. This book is a gem, and a much-needed reminder of the beauty of humanity.” — Abby Abell, Amazon editor
03A Nonfiction Read You Won’t Want To Put Down
“The Boys in the Light is a sweeping, yet intimate, narrative of World War II — proof that people can be good and that hope can shine in the darkest places; it’s a meditation on courage, resilience, and the heavy expectations we put on an entire generation. Each page reads like a novel, but this story is all the more gripping because it’s true; it’s a story that took place decades ago but could not be more relevant today.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
04A Story That Begins With An Unlikely Savior
“Ocean Vuong’s moving sophomore novel brings the unseen in society to the fore — people with nothing, who owe each other nothing, and yet they inherently understand something that so many of us do not in this increasingly divisive world: that we should take care of one another. The Emperor of Gladness oozes compassion and grace.” — Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor
05A Wholly Original Story About Secrets Unfolding At An Antarctic Seed Bank
“McConaghy’s exquisite gift is that she creates characters that you know you shouldn’t trust with your whole heart, but you do anyway. It’s a gutting, magnificent story of family, a warming planet, betrayal, and sacrifice that will leave you breathless and in awe of the extraordinary power of fiction.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
06A New Thriller From The Author Of The Housemaid Series
“Casey is trying to hit reset on her life, moving to a remote cabin and keeping to herself. But a terrifying storm brings a girl with a knife, and a night that seems like it will never end. For the reader this is a good thing, because as the narrative shifts between past and present the suspense just keeps building. The Intruder is a sneaky psychological thriller that delves into lost innocence and revenge (or is it justice?), before hurling a shocking curveball across home plate.” — Seira Wilson, Amazon editor
07A Memoir I’ll Be Diving Into Immediately
“In the middle of the night, Jen Hatmaker — famous for her charming and best-selling books, an HGTV host, a pastor’s wife, and mother-of-five — is shaken awake when she hears her husband of 26 years voice-texting his girlfriend. What follows is an awakening of a different sort. These page-turning chapters will hold readers rapt as Hatmaker begins to interrogate her life. This is an incredible memoir of resolve, resilience, and laughter for anyone who has ever probed their past and present, and opened their arms wide to the future.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
08The One On Everyone’s TBR
“This is an exhilarating journey, masterfully capturing both the thrill of space exploration and the complexities of human connection. Atmosphere is a testament to resilience, and how far we'll go to chase our dreams, even when those dreams seem as distant as the stars.” — Kami Tei, Amazon editor
09A Humorous Look At What Makes Us, Us
“Mary Roach’s deep dive into replaceable body parts will have even those who don’t think they like nonfiction singing another tune. From the false teeth of yesteryear to fake hearts and butt implants, this is science with a sense of humor and a wild read you don’t want to miss.” — Seira Wilson, Amazon editor
10An “Epic Of Love & Family, India and America, Tradition & Modernity”
“Crossing continents and generations and taking aim at issues of the heart and family, Kiran Desai’s follow-up to her Booker Prize-winning The Inheritance of Loss is a richly layered and rewarding read.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
11A Love Triangle, Long-Buried Secrets, & A Dead Farmer Collide
“Perfect for fans of Where the Crawdads Sing and The Paper Palace, this genre-crossing story is a family drama that is also a love story and a mystery, with shocking twists I did not see coming.” — Abby Abell, Amazon editor
12An Investigation Into What Hardened The Author’s Hometown & America At Large
“Beth Macy — one of the best narrative nonfiction writers working today — once again tells the story of America through the eyes of people fighting to live with dignity amid setbacks. Compassionate and hopeful, this one-day read will stir you to action.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
13The Latest Release From An Incredible Fantasy Author
“Literary fantasy at its most spectacular, this is an epic adventure to the depths of hell filled with madness, humor, humanity, and ultimately, hope. It’s destined to become a modern classic.” — Abby Abell, Amazon editor
14The Story Of A Woman Whose Family Believes She Is Her Cousin Reincarnated
“A masterfully written tale of family and fate set in Nigeria, this is a must-read for anyone who loves family sagas with a supernatural twist.” — Kami Tei, Amazon editor
15A Memoir Of Dissecting & Understanding Your Family Over A Lifetime
“Suicide, sudden death, dementia, and estrangement — this memoir is Shakespearean in its wealth of tragedies, but also in its catharsis. Hamilton again proves that she is a talented writer who also happens to be a talented chef.” — Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor
16The Mafia Story Of The Year
“Who writes morally gray men with their backs against the wall better than S.A. Cosby? Dark, violent, and poignant — full of money, truth, ambition, murder, legacy, and secrets — this novel sings from first page to last.” — Vannessa Cronin, former Amazon editor
17One For The Natural History Lovers
“This heart-thumping adventure will elevate your pulse for all its brisk 288 pages. Full of larger-than-life swagger, surprising self-awareness, and satisfying twists, it’s a rip-roaring journey through a world that no longer exists.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
18This Story Loaded With Enthralling Characters & Lots Of Tension
“Witty and wise, this affecting tale is further proof that King is one of the queens of contemporary fiction.” — Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor
19A Dystopian Novel About A World Where World War II Didn’t End As We Know It
“This dystopian thriller is beyond classification. It is breathtaking and haunting, with a sinister undertone that snuck under my skin and sent chills down my spine until the final page.” — Abby Abell, Amazon editor
20A Fresh, Intimate Look At James Baldwin’s Life & Work
“A magnetic biography of a charismatic, resolutely human, and talented writer. Organized around four pivotal relationships (a mentor, lover, collaborator, and fellow writer), Boggs offers a fascinating and deeply intimate look at an American icon.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
Raise your hand if you also just downloaded a ton of new e-books! Now, to start Awake...