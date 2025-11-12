The 20 Best Books Of The Year, According To Amazon Editors

We probably all have a favorite genre we gravitate toward — for me, it’s romance and romantasy. But when I see a book talked about enough, no matter which genre it hails from, I do sometimes branch out to see what all the buzz is for. Each year, Amazon editors read thousands of books and debate which 20 are the absolute best of the year. They span all genres, but each selection stands out above its peers for one reason or another. Some of these titles you’ll recognize from Amazon’s best books of the year (so far) list they released in June, but you’ll see that some of those picks have since been dethroned by other titles. And I think every single one has the potential to get even those of us most entrenched in one genre or another to read something new.

01 A New Novel That Feels Like A Classic ‘Buckeye’ by Patrick Ryan $30 $25.96 See on Amazon Sale “In the way that Jonathan Franzen's early family epics and Ann Patchett's family dramas burrow into you, Buckeye will become a part of you. As the characters evolve over the years, you'll root for their happiness, cry out for their pain, and forget that this is just a novel. With the family unit as its beating heart, Buckeye is a triumphant and timeless novel that you won't want to end.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor

02 An Epistolary Novel With A Protagonist Who Will Capture Your Heart 'The Correspondent' by Virginia Evans $28 $26.10 See on Amazon Sale “The Correspondent is a novel you read and then immediately buy for one, or five, of your friends. Told over the course of many years via correspondences between retired lawyer Sybil Van Antwerp and the various people she writes to, it's a story about the bonds we form and heal through words. This book is a gem, and a much-needed reminder of the beauty of humanity.” — Abby Abell, Amazon editor

03 A Nonfiction Read You Won’t Want To Put Down 'The Boys in the Light: An Extraordinary World War II Story of Survival, Faith, and Brotherhood' by Nina Willner $35 $26.07 See on Amazon Sale “The Boys in the Light is a sweeping, yet intimate, narrative of World War II — proof that people can be good and that hope can shine in the darkest places; it’s a meditation on courage, resilience, and the heavy expectations we put on an entire generation. Each page reads like a novel, but this story is all the more gripping because it’s true; it’s a story that took place decades ago but could not be more relevant today.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor

04 A Story That Begins With An Unlikely Savior 'The Emperor of Gladness' by Ocean Vuong $30 $21 See on Amazon Sale “Ocean Vuong’s moving sophomore novel brings the unseen in society to the fore — people with nothing, who owe each other nothing, and yet they inherently understand something that so many of us do not in this increasingly divisive world: that we should take care of one another. The Emperor of Gladness oozes compassion and grace.” — Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor

05 A Wholly Original Story About Secrets Unfolding At An Antarctic Seed Bank 'Wild Dark Shore: A Novel' by Charlotte McConaghy $28.99 $23.91 See on Amazon Sale “McConaghy’s exquisite gift is that she creates characters that you know you shouldn’t trust with your whole heart, but you do anyway. It’s a gutting, magnificent story of family, a warming planet, betrayal, and sacrifice that will leave you breathless and in awe of the extraordinary power of fiction.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor

06 A New Thriller From The Author Of The Housemaid Series 'The Intruder' by Freida McFadden $16.08 See on Amazon “Casey is trying to hit reset on her life, moving to a remote cabin and keeping to herself. But a terrifying storm brings a girl with a knife, and a night that seems like it will never end. For the reader this is a good thing, because as the narrative shifts between past and present the suspense just keeps building. The Intruder is a sneaky psychological thriller that delves into lost innocence and revenge (or is it justice?), before hurling a shocking curveball across home plate.” — Seira Wilson, Amazon editor

07 A Memoir I’ll Be Diving Into Immediately 'Awake: A Memoir' by Jen Hatmaker $30 $19 See on Amazon Sale “In the middle of the night, Jen Hatmaker — famous for her charming and best-selling books, an HGTV host, a pastor’s wife, and mother-of-five — is shaken awake when she hears her husband of 26 years voice-texting his girlfriend. What follows is an awakening of a different sort. These page-turning chapters will hold readers rapt as Hatmaker begins to interrogate her life. This is an incredible memoir of resolve, resilience, and laughter for anyone who has ever probed their past and present, and opened their arms wide to the future.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor

08 The One On Everyone’s TBR 'Atmosphere' by Taylor Jenkins Reid $21 See on Amazon “This is an exhilarating journey, masterfully capturing both the thrill of space exploration and the complexities of human connection. Atmosphere is a testament to resilience, and how far we'll go to chase our dreams, even when those dreams seem as distant as the stars.” — Kami Tei, Amazon editor

09 A Humorous Look At What Makes Us, Us 'Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy' by Mary Roach $28.39 See on Amazon “Mary Roach’s deep dive into replaceable body parts will have even those who don’t think they like nonfiction singing another tune. From the false teeth of yesteryear to fake hearts and butt implants, this is science with a sense of humor and a wild read you don’t want to miss.” — Seira Wilson, Amazon editor

10 An “Epic Of Love & Family, India and America, Tradition & Modernity” 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny' by Kiran Desai $32 $27.08 See on Amazon Sale “Crossing continents and generations and taking aim at issues of the heart and family, Kiran Desai’s follow-up to her Booker Prize-winning The Inheritance of Loss is a richly layered and rewarding read.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor

12 An Investigation Into What Hardened The Author’s Hometown & America At Large 'Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America' by Beth Macy $32 $28.76 See on Amazon Sale “Beth Macy — one of the best narrative nonfiction writers working today — once again tells the story of America through the eyes of people fighting to live with dignity amid setbacks. Compassionate and hopeful, this one-day read will stir you to action.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor

13 The Latest Release From An Incredible Fantasy Author ‘Katabasis’ by R.F. Kuang $22.40 See on Amazon “Literary fantasy at its most spectacular, this is an epic adventure to the depths of hell filled with madness, humor, humanity, and ultimately, hope. It’s destined to become a modern classic.” — Abby Abell, Amazon editor

14 The Story Of A Woman Whose Family Believes She Is Her Cousin Reincarnated 'Cursed Daughters' by Oyinkan Braithwaite $28 See on Amazon “A masterfully written tale of family and fate set in Nigeria, this is a must-read for anyone who loves family sagas with a supernatural twist.” — Kami Tei, Amazon editor

15 A Memoir Of Dissecting & Understanding Your Family Over A Lifetime 'Next of Kin: A Memoir' by Gabrielle Hamilton $28.89 See on Amazon “Suicide, sudden death, dementia, and estrangement — this memoir is Shakespearean in its wealth of tragedies, but also in its catharsis. Hamilton again proves that she is a talented writer who also happens to be a talented chef.” — Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor

16 The Mafia Story Of The Year 'King of Ashes' by S.A. Cosby $28.99 See on Amazon “Who writes morally gray men with their backs against the wall better than S.A. Cosby? Dark, violent, and poignant — full of money, truth, ambition, murder, legacy, and secrets — this novel sings from first page to last.” — Vannessa Cronin, former Amazon editor

17 One For The Natural History Lovers 'The Beast in the Clouds: The Roosevelt Brothers' Deadly Quest to Find the Mythical Giant Panda' by Nathalia Holt $29.99 $18.41 See on Amazon Sale “This heart-thumping adventure will elevate your pulse for all its brisk 288 pages. Full of larger-than-life swagger, surprising self-awareness, and satisfying twists, it’s a rip-roaring journey through a world that no longer exists.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor

18 This Story Loaded With Enthralling Characters & Lots Of Tension 'Heart the Lover' by Lily King $27.24 See on Amazon “Witty and wise, this affecting tale is further proof that King is one of the queens of contemporary fiction.” — Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor

19 A Dystopian Novel About A World Where World War II Didn’t End As We Know It 'The Book of Guilt' by Catherine Chidgey $30 $26.40 See on Amazon Sale “This dystopian thriller is beyond classification. It is breathtaking and haunting, with a sinister undertone that snuck under my skin and sent chills down my spine until the final page.” — Abby Abell, Amazon editor

20 A Fresh, Intimate Look At James Baldwin’s Life & Work 'Baldwin: A Love Story' by Nicholas Boggs $36 $22.78 See on Amazon Sale “A magnetic biography of a charismatic, resolutely human, and talented writer. Organized around four pivotal relationships (a mentor, lover, collaborator, and fellow writer), Boggs offers a fascinating and deeply intimate look at an American icon.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor

Raise your hand if you also just downloaded a ton of new e-books! Now, to start Awake...